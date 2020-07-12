As Lamar County resident Phyllis Brumley puts it, canning fruits and vegetables is “a dying art.” However, at her home, the artform is very much alive and well.
That’s immediately apparent when walking into the shed behind her Tigertown home, as shelves and counters throughout the workspace are lined with canned goods.
“You don’t see as many people getting into canning nowadays,” Brumley said. “It can be expensive and it’s work, but I think it’s worth it.”
Brumley began canning vegetables in 1975 as a way to manage the produce from her and her husband’s personal garden, she said.
“Me and my husband planted a huge garden,” she said. “We gave so much stuff away and ate so much, so I started canning as a way to manage all the food we had from the garden.”
Brumley cans all sorts of vegetables from her garden, including green beans, squash, tomatoes, peas, other varieties of beans and much more.
Learning how to can was easy for Brumley, as she said the manual that came with her canning equipment offers step-by-step instructions.
That doesn’t mean she hasn’t picked up some tricks of the trade over the years, she said.
One such trick she learned from a friend and fellow canning enthusiast was a way to safely store peas for later by freezing them.
“One year, I just had so many peas that I didn’t know what to do with them — I canned up all my jars and everything else — and she told me, ‘Shell them and don’t ever let water touch them, and then put them in a brown paper sack and put them in the freezer and they’ll be just like fresh.’”
Canning helps Brumley prepare food for her and her husband, but she approaches canning from a bit of a philanthropic approach as well, she said, much to the delight and appreciation of her friends.
“I give away just about as much as I keep for myself,” she said. “I’m always giving things I’ve canned to my friends. It’s just something I’ve always done.”
One of the primary benefits to canning vegetables is the ability to preserve the foods for years to come. The biggest benefit, however, is the improved taste, she said.
“It tastes a lot lot better; it tastes fresh,” she said. “I have a neighbor up here and she cans all the time. She said her grandkids will not eat green beans unless they’re canned. If she buys them from the store, they’ll say, ‘Oh mamaw.’ They can tell.”
The process of canning can be a bit time-consuming, Brumley said. The first step is to pick and prepare the veggies — whether that means shelling them, snapping them, chopping them or some other method of preparation.
Once the food is prepared, washed and clean, she gets the jars ready by heating them and the lids in the oven. Once the jars have been heated, she puts the vegetables in the jars, along with some salt. Then, the jars go into the canner pressure cooker, which has boiling water in it. After that, it’s just a matter of watching for the tell-tale sign of steam coming through the cooker, she said.
It can take as much as two and a half hours just to prepare all the vegetables by snapping, chopping, shelling or other methods. After that, the canning process takes roughly an additional hour on top of that.
Over the years, Brumley has become something of a local authority on canning. She said she often gets calls from friends who want to get into canning who are looking for advice, or friends who are already fellow canners who have a troubleshooting question. But she doesn’t mind at all, she said.
“I’d encourage all of my friends who have gardens to start canning if they’re not already doing it,” she said. “It’s got a lot of benefits and it’s just really rewarding at the end of the day.”
