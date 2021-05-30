One of the more vivid memories I have from my childhood was having an asthma attack. I can recall the fear I felt when I tried to breathe, and no air would move in. It felt like something inside me was squeezing my lungs. My rescue inhaler was not with me, so I had to run and get it. The time it took to reach the inhaler felt like forever; it was the worst attack I can recall having.
Worldwide, more than 250,000 people die from asthma attacks every year. Allergic asthma is the most common type. In response to some allergen, such as pet dander, the immune system kicks off an inflammatory pathway that will cause lung cells to overproduce mucus and white blood cells called eosinophils. The immune system reaction causes more harm than good, so finding a way to reduce it would be helpful to those with allergic asthma.
When a person with allergic asthma is exposed to an allergen, they produce cytokines that mediate the reaction. One cytokine, called interleukin-4 (IL-4), will increase the number of T-cells in the area and stimulate B-cells to make an antibody called IgE. The IgE binds to receptors on mast cells and basophils and causes them to release inflammatory molecules like histamine, leukotrienes and prostaglandins. The swelling associated with inflammation is not good in the tiny air passageways of your lungs.
Another cytokine, IL-13, stimulates the lungs to produce extra mucus that can clog the now swollen airways. Your body’s immune reaction to the allergen has just reduced lung function, often to the point that no air can enter. Petting a cat may seem harmless, but it could kill a person with severe allergic asthma to cats.
This may sound strange or counterintuitive, but what if we could vaccinate against our immune response? This is the thought process behind some new research that may lead to a vaccine against allergic asthma. Published in the journal Nature Communications, the article “Dual vaccination against IL-4 and IL-13 protects against chronic allergic asthma in mice” provides hope for those who have allergic asthma. Ironically enough, the research team created a kinoid vaccine to stimulate the immune system to make antibodies against the immune system.
A conjugate kinoid vaccine is made by attaching the thing you want your immune system to produce antibodies against, in this case IL-4 and IL-13, to a protein that would cause a strong immune response. The researchers attached the IL-4 and IL-13 to a carrier protein called CRM197. CRM197 is a nontoxic version of diphtheria toxin that works well in stimulating an immune response. The study was carried out in mice using dust mites to promote the allergic asthma response. The mice injected with the vaccine generated neutralizing antibodies against IL-4 and IL-13, effectively reducing their action and eliminating allergic asthma symptoms. Some 60% of the mice still had antibodies against IL-4 and IL-13 over a year after the injection.
The vaccine will need to be studied in human clinical trials, but it offers a potential long-term and cheap solution for people with allergic asthma. Current treatments like the monoclonal antibody “dupilumab” will also block the action of IL-4 and IL-13. However, this requires bi-weekly injections and can be very expensive.
