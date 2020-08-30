Angie Ball of Blossom now has a purpose in life — something she says she didn’t have six months ago — thanks to Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas and it’s workforce development program.
She now works part-time restocking rows and rows of gently worn clothing offered at reduced prices at the Goodwill store in Paris.
From the store at its NW Loop 286 location, Angie shared how job coach Brittany Cozart gave her hope and helped her find a job.
“I didn’t feel like I had a purpose anymore,” Angie said about her mental state after finding herself on disability following years of back problems and several surgeries.
“You need to feel like you are needed for something,” Angie said. “You’ve got to have a purpose in life, or you just get so depressed you can’t live any more, and you just wither away.”
Angie said she contacted the Texas Workforce Commission.
“They connected me with this beautiful lady, and she helped me through it all,” Angie said of the employment training she received.
Six months on the job, Angie has received a raise, and store management allowed her to reduce her hours to accommodate her health needs.
“I just can’t thank store manager Linda Perry enough for being understanding and allowing me to work less hours because of my back problems,” Angie said. “I am just so grateful.”
Job coach Cozart shared about the Goodwill mission, and how the organization’s retail stores support the mission.
For every dollar spent in the store, 86 cents goes toward the mission — to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities or disadvantages through education, training and placement in gainful employment. The remaining 14 cents supports the operation of Goodwill’s retail stores in 10 Northeast Texas communities and one in Durant, Oklahoma.
“We are trying to grow that mission here,” job coach Cozart said about a stepped-up effort at the Paris facility.
Cozart said she works with clients to determine where they are in job readiness, and then provides training in job search skills such as filling out a resume and job application to prepare for a successful interview.
“It is really rewarding to see them go from wishing and hoping to actually achieving,” Cozart said of her clients.
In addition to the adult program, Goodwill also assists the Texas Workforce Commission with a summer intern program for high school students.
“This program teaches students the importance of how and when to disclose a disability along with how to become work ready,” Cozart said. “Students are placed at a worksite for six weeks with pay while we help with job supervision if needed.”
Although most clients are referred to Goodwill through the Texas Workforce Commission, Cozart said she is willing to meet anyone who comes to the Paris store seeking assistance.
In addition to training programs, Goodwill Industries’ Placement Services works with individual employers wishing to hire Goodwill clients. A workforce developer matches Goodwill clients with specific employer requirements, reducing recruitment and screening time and saving employer’s money, according to information Cozart presented earlier this past week at a Kiwanis Club meeting. A Work Opportunity Tax Credit is available to employers who hire eligible individuals.
Goodwill’s philosophy of “a hand up, not a hand out” was born in the late 1800s when the Rev. Edgar J. Helms began collecting used household goods and clothing from wealthy patrons in Boston, Massachusetts, according to www.goodwill.org.
He then trained and hired the poor to mend and repair the used goods and then sold or gave the goods to the people who made the repairs. The concept of teaching meaningful job skills worked, and Goodwill Industries became a formal organization in 1902, according to the website.
Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas Inc. began in 1958. In 1959, the first retail store opened in Sherman, according to information presented at Kiwanis. The Northeast Texas organization operates in 16 counties with 12 stores supported by three plants where items are readied for sale.
For information, contact Katrina Coffman, workforce director, at 903-892-3900, Wendy Brown, assistant workforce director, at 903-892-3900 or Brittany Cozart, marketing/employment specialist, at 430-200-2810 or by email at bcozart@goodwillnorthtexas.org.
