Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, what a mouthful. Like many complicated terms, science shortens them into acronyms (CRISPR). The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna this year for developing the CRISPR-Cas genome editing system. The Cas acronym stands for CRISPR-associated protein, and there are many versions like the famous Cas9. The Cas groups are DNA endonuclease enzymes that have the function of cutting DNA once guided to a particular spot in the genome.
CRISPR-Cas systems are naturally occurring defense systems that bacteria use to recognize and cut out unwanted viral DNA, a viral defense system of sorts. After learning how it worked and how accurate it was, scientists hijacked the idea and made it our little genome editing tool. In short, you can think of it as a pair of molecular scissors that can be guided to edit any part of a genome. This ability to precisely edit the genome of anything has opened up many doors in the biological sciences. Deserving of the Nobel Prize might be an understatement for CRISPR-Cas9. It revolutionizes research and medicine in many fields, and I see no end in sight for what it could accomplish. So I thought it was about time to add it to my lab and introduce it to my science major biology course.
I had to hunt a bit to find a lab that would effectively teach the basics of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing and produce visible results for the students. The lab I found comes from a company I have worked with and purchased from for many years, BioRad. I have been running the lab myself this week and have been impressed with the results. Covid allowing, my science major course will attempt this lab in the spring.
In the lab, students will use CRISPR-Cas9 to silence the lacZ gene in their E. coli subjects. The lacZ gene codes for an enzyme called b-galactosidase, which can break down or hydrolyze lactose sugars in nature. This enzyme can also hydrolyze X-gal, a synthetic lactose analog synthesized by Jerome Horwitz in the mid-1960s. The cool thing about X-gal is that it produces a blue pigment when it is hydrolyzed, which is perfect for visualizing CRISPR Cas9 editing results.
I am leaving out many details to shorten this article, but here is a general idea: Students would grow the E. coli on nutrient agar plates that contain X-gal. They would then remove some E. coli from the plates and add them to a microcentrifuge tube with some LB broth, nutrients for the E. coli. They will add the CRISPR Cas9 tool in one microcentrifuge tube, designed to cut the lacZ gene, disabling it. They will not add it to the control tube. Next, they streak the gene-edited E-coli and unedited versions on new nutrient agar plates that contain X-gal. Normal, unedited E. coli will have a functional lac-Z gene. They will hydrolyze the X-gal and turn blue. The gene-edited E. coli will have a broken lac-Z gene and will not hydrolyze X-gal, so no turning blue. Visualizing the results of CRISPR-Cas9 editing is very cool. Comprehending the details of what occurred is the goal!
