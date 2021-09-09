Fall is so close — the days are getting a little shorter, and it felt so good when I stepped out to 65 degrees this morning but I know the heat’s coming back for a while.
I’m thinking fall will be here late this month, and we’ll see cooler weather and water temps dropping. When this happens we’ll see the bite get better with the fish transitioning from their summer patterns to fall. As we all know, fall is a lot more comfortable for us, but the fish don’t think so. On most fall mornings, there is a small window where fish go on short feeds, and some days the window gets longer. When this happens, it’s a great time to be on the water, but to have one of those days, you have to spend time on the water.
For now though, we just continue to work shallow early, and deeper as the sun gets high. Keep in mind, fish will be using the main lake and secondary points to move up shallow and then they will drop back into deeper waters. Deep cranks, Carolina Rigs and even an A-Rig are good choices.
As the water temps get into the mid-70s, bass are more oriented in baitfish in the fall than any other time of the year. This is because these schools of shad will be moving from the deeper water to more shallow, and the deeper bass will be right behind them. Some bass will already be around some kind of structure and will be waiting to ambush the schooling shad. The bass will follow “highways” such as old road beds, creek channels and even ditches. Your higher percentage baits here are bladed jigs, swimbaits, squarebill cranks, lipless cranks, topwaters and A-Rigs. Those baits can be fished fast, covering a lot of water. This time of year, bass will be on the move more than usual and this is why you need those fast moving baits. Follow the shad schools and your chances to have a successful day are so much better. Fall is also a good time to catch your fish of a lifetime.
Just be safe, keep an eye on the water temps and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 87 to 90 degrees; 0.59 feet low. Black bass are good on crank baits, shaky head jigs, red, blue or black Texas-rigged plastic worms and chartreuse bladed spinners near brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.47 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near creek channels and crossings, points and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, night crawlers and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 87 to 90 degrees; 1.01 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Long Carolina-rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and football jigs are working near road beds, timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps and main lake points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using chicken liver, cut and live bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 2.26 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crank baits and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 89 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 90 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stink bait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 70 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies and PowerBait along creek channels and the river channel.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 88 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits along creek channels, points and rocks. White and spotted bass fair on topwater lures along flats, main lake and points; look for schooling fish chasing bait.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and river channel. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and worms along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 86 degrees. Fishing this week has been better. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, sassy shad and shad below the dam, along channels, dam, main lake and points. People are catching striper near the dam on topwater lures. They are also catching them below the dam on flukes and live shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, stink bait and sunfish around docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught on punch bait and dough bait in 18 to 30 feet of water. White bass are good on silver slabs and white swimbaits. Largemouth bass are good fishing flukes, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles.
Fish smart, be safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
