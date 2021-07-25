Her room sits like a little English cottage in the health care facility where she lives. Beryl Davidson has indeed come a long way in 100 years.
“It’s amazing to come over here from England,” Davidson said on her birthday at Legend Healthcare in Paris, though, “I do think they’re more organized in England.”
Born in Harling, Norfolk County, England, to Edward A. and Eda Greenwood Fox, Beryl Rosemary Fox was a war bride in WWII, after she met “Yank” Sgt. Raymond Davidson with the U.S. Army Air Corps and came with him back to the U.S., where they raised a family. Though her birthday was Saturday, on Sunday Beryl Davidson celebrated turning 100 surrounded by friends, family and caregivers at Legend Healthcare, where she is the oldest resident. She said she had no secret for her longevity.
“It just happens,” Beryl Davidson said.
In a history of their mother, her living sons Gary and Terry Davidson said their mother liked to dance and went to the parish dances in their county during the war, but “most of the Yanks weren’t that good” at dancing, with the exception of Raymond Davidson, who was stationed at Snetterton-Heath Air Force Base during the war. Raymond Davidson was a member of the 8th Air Force — which famously sent B-17 bombers into Nazi territory. But in the evenings in England, he went to the parish dances, where he met Beryl. Eventually, she brought him back to meet the family for Sunday dinner.
They married in the Carleton Road Church and honeymooned in Scotland. When the war ended, He was sent back to Oklahoma by the Air Force, and Beryl, who by this time had their first son, Gary, had to navigate immigration to the U.S. on her own.
She and Gary landed in New York on Easter Sunday, April 22, 1946, aboard the Queen Mary — still decked out in war colors, according to her sons.
After a long train journey, Beryl reunited with her husband and moved to Red Oak, Oklahoma, where they lived until 1962. Then, with two more sons, Terry and John, they moved to Broken Bow. Her husband died in 1971, and Beryl went to work for a local doctor.
Her granddaughter, Veronica Tuttle, said Beryl is known for her needle.
“Every child and grandchild of hers has a quilt from Granny,” Tuttle said, speculating that over her lifetime Beryl has made around 50 or 60 quilts. She’s even taught classes at Legend Healthcare for other residents.
The pair are very close, with Veronica and her husband visiting the nursing home once a week to check on Beryl, even visiting outside the window during Covid-19 restrictions this year.
“I helped raise this girl,” Beryl said, laughing, “and that was the biggest challenge.”
Tuttle said her granny was the one who found her when she was a ward of the state and fostering with the minister in Hayworth, Oklahoma.
“I credit my granny for being a Davidson,” Tuttle said. “I escaped the nursery and made my way to the front of the church.”
“She had decided she would stay with Granny, and she did,” Beryl added. Beryl let her son, Terry know Veronica was up for adoption, and that was that. “You were a mess when we got you.”
Her grandmother is also known for her famous cinnamon rolls, Tuttle said, a recipe she’d never had before coming to America, and teaching bible study classes at her church.
“My bible looks like it, too,” Beryl joked.
She still drinks hot tea, even here in Texas, and made the proper way, with milk in it. Beryl says the only proper tea is Barry’s Irish Tea, like she had in England. And she still has a boiled egg with toast for breakfast every morning, according to Patrcia Fuller, who works at Legend Healthcare.
“She’s very independent and hasn’t missed a step,” Fuller said.
“Granny makes 100 look like the new 75,” Tuttle added.
“I told them not to exaggerate, but they all do,” Beryl joked.
One of the legacies she has given her family is hard work and determination.
“My granny is one of the strongest people I know,” Tuttle said. “She definitely created a legacy of hard work in her family.”
On Sunday, Beryl got to meet the newest member of her family, 3-week-old Emberlee Rose Tuttle. Beryl has seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
“She is certainly a member of the Greatest Generation,” her sons said.
