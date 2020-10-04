The last full week in September, I felt like I had hit the movie jackpot: “Tenet” on Tuesday (reviewed in last Sunday’s Paris News), “The Personal History of David Copperfield” on Thursday. Then Friday, some favorite “film buddies” sprang for the exorbitant $30 price to buy “Mulan,” and invited me over to watch it. A welcome invitation, as I’d been watching trailers for that Disney project on TV for months.
Dev Patel brought his characteristic talent and humor to that deadly Charles Dickens novel. This adaptation was written and directed by Armando Iannucci, who created and ran the HBO hit political satire “Veep” for five years, receiving two Emmys for it. His delightfully twisted sense of humor is on full display in this.
Beside Patel as Copperfield, it’s overrun with major talent, including Tilda Swinton as his eccentric and wealthy aunt, Betsey Trotwood; Hugh Laurie as her lodger, madder than a March hare Mr. Dick; Peter Capaldi, whom you will recognize but never be able to say where. He plays Mr. Micawber, an amazingly charming gentlemen with a large family who, no matter when you see him, is only a minute away from Debtors’ Prison. And then the talented Ben Whishaw (007’s new Q) plays that unctuous creep, Uriah Heep.
Like all of Dickens’ novels, “David Copperfield” was written during the Victorian period in England, and Dickens used his novels to illustrate what are now the obvious contrasts of the period: morality and hypocrisy, splendor and squalor, prosperity and poverty.
And he does it with an amazingly wry sense of humor. However, Iannucci’s screenplay takes the subject of a little boy who is born into an affluent family (popular with Dickens), soon orphaned and reduced to poverty and hardship, and runs with it, giving us Dev Patel and a delightfully entertaining two hours.
•••
Disney’s “Mulan” had a huge marketing budget — as anyone could guess if you’d been paying attention to TV advertising the past few months. And it is every bit the big spectacle we saw in previews. The film is the live-action re-make of Disney’s 1998 animated film by the same name.
“Mulan” has had a surprisingly rough time of it for a Disney film. A planned March Hollywood release was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The delay forced Disney into a September release on Disney+ for a premium fee, and a traditional release in countries that didn’t have Disney+, but did have open theaters. During production, Disney also coped with controversies over filming in Xinjiang and the Uyghur genocide, as well as complaints over source material. Chinese audiences complained about character development and the way cultural elements were handled.
But that aside, the film is lovely to look at, tells a story people of all ages can appreciate, and enjoys a cast with a few familiar faces — though Jet Li is unrecognizable playing the Emperor. Tzi Ma has a face you will recognize. The Chinese actor was in “Dante’s Peak,” “Rush Hour,” and “Arrival.” In this he plays Mulan’s father, Hua Zhou. Gong Li, who played the vengefully jealous geisha, Hatsumomo, in “Memoirs of a Geisha,” is a powerful, shapeshifting witch.
Yifei Liu is Mulan, eldest daughter of Hua Zhou, who disguises herself as a boy to answer the emperor’s call to arms when the kingdom is threatened. Because her father has two daughters, he is preparing to leave himself, despite the fact that he still suffers from a previous war wound. It is expected that daughters will honor their family by marrying and being a good wife. Mulan is happier being a tomboy, one with amazing powers that her father has told her to hide.
I always shake my head at the bloodless combat scenes in Disney movies. Though it ensures “Mulan” will be palatable to all ages. I must confess, however, to missing just a little carnage.
See you at the movies.
