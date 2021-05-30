Well, dash it all, I’ve been wanting to write about “Upstart Crow” for a couple of years, that saucy sit-com that airs on PBS late Sunday evenings. I refrained because it was, after all, a TV show and I just do film. But Covid changed things. Movie theaters closed and haven’t fully opened, and now I find myself writing about streaming films and limited series that we’re all watching on the small screen anyway.
“Upstart Crow” is an incredibly clever, hilarious take on Will Shakespeare, written by British writer Ben Elton (who had a hand in “Blackadder,” as well as the sequel to “Phantom of the Opera,” “Love Never Dies”). Elton began writing the series for the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, and it premiered in May 2016. The title is a reference to a line about him by Shakespeare’s rival Robert Greene in his “Groats-Worth of Wit.” Yes, a bit obscure, to be sure. But those of you who remember how clever was Rowan Atkinson in the four seasons of “Blackadder” (which aired from 1983 to 1989) can look forward to this as a worthy successor.
Episodes take place in London, where Will writes, at home in Stratford with Anne and the children, his recounting of journeys back and forth, referencing contemporary problems like traffic and other passengers. David Mitchell plays Will. Liza Tarbuck plays his wife, Anne Hathaway. Shows generally reference one or two of his plays, including some attempts by his friend, Christopher Marlowe, to talk Will into giving him one (a play on the myth that Marlowe wrote some of Shakespeare’s).
Gemma Whelan, whom many will recognize from “Game of Thrones” and/or “Gentleman Jack,” plays Kate, daughter of Will’s London landlady, who wants more than ever a role in one of Will’s plays, prompting glee from other actors with lines like “where would they put the coconuts.” Remember, women were not allowed to perform in Elizabethan England, so men played women’s roles. (Hence, the coconut joke...wink, wink.)
Helen Monks plays eldest daughter, the sour Susanna. “A grumpy little bitchington” says her mother. Mark Heap plays Will’s nemesis Robert Greene, Master of the Revels. And someone in British acting royalty like Emma Thompson or Kenneth Branagh will do a cameo. Thompson’s Elizabeth I is not to be missed. While “Wolf Hall” makes an appearance, he’s not Mark Rylance. But “Blackadder” and “The Office” (which was originally from England) are referenced often. The 2020 Christmas special, “Lockdown Christmas: 1603,” which depicted Will and Kate during the plague of 1603, actually referred to pandemic lockdowns in Britain during that year.
I believe there are only three seasons available, and probably the one running on PBS Sunday nights is the third season. But I’m telling you, anyone with a love for Shakespeare and a sense of humor will appreciate the literary genius and wit on display in these scripts. I love them so much, I bought the DVDs.
See you at the movies. “Cruella, anyone”?
