The FBI’s “most wanted” list contains the most dangerous people that live among us. People who have wreaked havoc in society and destroyed lives. If you were making a “most wanted” list for diseases, cancer would surely be near the top. If you had to limit cancer down to the absolute worst, however, pancreatic cancer would top that list. According to the American Cancer Society, the average five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancers depends on the SEER stage, surveillance, epidemiology and end result.
SEER stages can be classified as localized, regional or distant depending on how far the disease has spread. If you average all the classifications, the five-year survival rate is only 10% for pancreatic cancers and just 3% if it has a SEER classification of distant. This disease has impacted many families, and it is one that I do my best to keep my eye on. When something promising pops up in the journals, it is always good news. Science has made significant progress with so many cancer forms, and many now have five-year survival rates above 90%. However, pancreatic cancers still elude science’s best efforts at controlling them.
Hope may be on the way for those suffering from this horrible disease. Research teams led by Dr. Zhi-Ren Liu of Georgia State University have created a lab-produced protein they have termed “ProAgio.” You can read the details of how ProAgio was produced by Googling the title of the paper “Rational design of a protein that binds integrin αvβ3 outside the ligand binding site.”
The ProAgio protein is designed to bind with a cell surface receptor known as integrin αVβ3. This integrin receptor is very prevalent on the surface of cancer-associated fibroblast cells. In a cancerous tumor, the integrin receptor is responsible for signaling the fibroblast cells to form a physical barrier for the cancer cell to hide in called a stroma. You can think of the stroma as a sort of impenetrable wall that cancer tumors build to protect themselves from being destroyed. This is one of cancer’s nastier little tricks, and all solid tumors produce a stroma. Still, pancreatic cancer builds a much thicker and especially good stroma when compared to other solid tumors. This is part of what makes pancreatic cancer so challenging to treat. If a drug existed that could break the stroma up, it would allow drugs that target cancer better access and hopefully kill the tumor.
ProAgio has been shown to specifically target the integrin αVβ3 receptor and cause the cells that have this receptor to kill themselves. ProAgio accomplishes this by activating caspase 8 inside the cancer-associated fibroblast cells. Caspase 8 is a death signal, and it kicks on a cellular process known as apoptosis or programmed cell death. Here we have a lab-designed protein capable of telling the cells that build pancreatic cancer’s impenetrable stroma to kill themselves.
ProAgio’s action opens up the ability to sneak other drugs inside the tumor and kill it. Clinical trials are on the way in humans. I hope that ProAgio is successful at breaking down pancreatic cancer’s thick wall in these trials. ProAgio has been shown to do the same job on triple-negative breast cancers. They are also known for building very dense stroma.
Keep your fingers crossed and a watchful eye on the ProAgio clinical trials.
