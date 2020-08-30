Southeastern Oklahoma State University has released the President’s Honor Roll for Summer 2020.
To be eligible for this recognition, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of six (6) semester hours of college-level courses with a 4.0 grade-point average (no grade lower than A).
Local students are listed as follows by permanent hometown:
Danielle M Samuels, Hugo, Oklahoma; and
Brandi L Gilbert, Powderly, Texas.
