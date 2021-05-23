Prominent feminist author Robin Morgan once said, “Sisterhood is powerful.” Evidence of that is alive and well at YoungLives, a thriving Young Life youth ministry in Paris.
YoungLives of Lamar County has helped many young mothers from Paris find independence and empowerment through educational resources and fellowship since 2013.
“Although we are a ministry, we do not expect anyone to convert to Christianity to receive help,” said Melissa Ragsdale, coordinator of YoungLives. “We just want to support these girls (ages 15-21) right where they are, but not leave them there.”
Ragsdale said the number one goal is to make sure young mothers feel unconditionally accepted at all times, and although she will not hesitate to bear witness to “the joy and love of Jesus,” she wants them to know that the religious part of the program is absolutely their choice. YoungLives will go above and beyond to help teens finish school regardless of their religious standing. Ragsdale said she knows “the fastest way to empowerment is an education.”
Thanks to a grant from Kimberly-Clark, YoungLives provides tangible necessities for young mothers as well.
“We do a diaper drop once a month that helps keep moms stocked in diapers for their babies, but I always make sure to include a little something extra, like cookies for the kids,” Ragsdale said. “It’s the little things that remind the girls how much we care.”
Ragsdale moved to Paris with her husband and two sons over 23 years ago to retire and focus on cattle ranching, but after volunteering as a mentor in YoungLives she soon signed on to be a full-time coordinator. Ragsdale goes for a walk on her ranch every morning and evening, during which she takes time to pray about the ways she can continue making a difference in the lives of young women.
YoungLives consists of club meetings twice a month where teen moms can just hang out and have fun as well as partake in invaluable resources made available to them through the organization. Additionally, YoungLives finds mentors for the girls who will always be there for them in times of need.
“My job is to pair up each girl with a mentor they have things in common with,” Ragsdale said. “Ideally, we have enough mentors where each one has a single mentee so she can focus all her attention on building that relationship, whether it be through texting, going out to lunch or just picking her up for club so they can get that time in the car to talk about life.”
However, right now there are only about 12 mentors and 20 girls, so Ragsdale is “very hopeful they will find more volunteers by the end of summer.”
On the business end of things, speakers and administrators from nearby colleges, like Callie Thompson from Paris Junior College, will bring forms for financial aid and help the girls fill them out so they can map out their own success stories. This way teen moms can prepare a straight path to college or trade school after graduation or getting their GED.
One such success story is 19-year-old Yoselin Farfan of Paris, who as a fresh high school graduate is not only in her first year of college to be an X-ray technician, but who also has already found a job in her chosen field at Paris Imaging. As soon as Farfan became a mom at 15, or as she says, “experienced love at first sight,” she set her mind to making sure her son, Ezekiel, would have the best life possible.
Farfan sought out the support and fellowship of YoungLives and has made “at least seven close friends” since joining up.
“Also, I have learned so much from my mentor about being a great mom,” Farfan said. “Probably the most important skill I have learned is patience. It is a lot easier to have patience when you have a support system in place because of these amazing women.
“We know that when you have no support, it’s sort of like a house of cards,” Ragsdale said. “We are there to give rides to work or watch the baby for a couple hours, so these girls don’t have to worry about one little thing derailing all their hard work.”
“When I really think of what all YoungLife has meant to me and my son, the word that always comes to mind first is family,” Farfan said.
For information on becoming a part of YoungLives, contact Melissa Ragsdale at 903-739-0760 or mhr0802@yahoo.com.
