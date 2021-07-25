For the past few years, a major trend can be seen in the biological sciences. Once only a dream, this trend has grown to dominate scientific research. The trend I speak of is the continued acceleration of genetic engineering. Articles published in every journal will contain research that was conducted using some form of genetic manipulation. The power biology has harnessed can cure congenital diseases, improve medical research, combat climate change, revolutionize vaccines and help us win the war on antibiotic-resistant microbes.
Science can now alter single base pairs of any genome, insert new genes, silence existing genes and alter the expression of genes. Accurately modifying the code of life is easily done in small cell populations and embryos in the lab. The ability to change specific cell populations in a living organism is more complex. Still, it gets more accurate all the time. Science is nearing complete control of life’s code and even opening the door of synthetic biology. The next few decades will see vast improvements in all of the technologies we currently have and the invention of novel technologies. The medical field will be forever changed by the ability to read and alter the code of life. With extended lifespans will come the need for more resources. Agriculture will rely on the genetic manipulation of crops to grow more food, grow food in new climates and alter plant nutrition.
A new article published in the journal “Nature Biotechnology” is titled “RNA demethylation increases the yield and biomass of rice and potato plants in field trials.” Research like this is yet another glimpse of the future. RNAs are supervisors and workhorses inside cells. They control protein production, carry amino acids, act as enzymes and even control the expression of DNA. They get altered themselves so cells can control significant processes, such as cell division.
One primary way to change RNA expression is through N6-methyladenosine or m6A modification. Methyltransferases are often called the “writers” of gene control. They can act as a silencing mechanism for RNA by adding chemical tags called methyl groups. Taking off the methyl group tags would reactivate the RNAs. In this research, scientists utilize a gene from humans called “human RNA demethylase FTO” to alter plants. FTO stands for fat mass and obesity-associated protein. FTO is known to remove the methyl groups from RNA; it acts as the “eraser.” Adding it should increase RNA activity and improve various cellular activities and growth.
It may sound like science fiction, but adding the human version of FTO into plants like rice and potatoes caused them to grow 50% larger and produce 50% more yield. These “humanized” plants grew longer roots and ran photosynthesis more efficiently. In theory, this technology could be used on any plant. Imagine a 50% increase in all crop production and improved drought tolerance. Imagine deeper roots for soil stabilization and resistance to wind damage.
As our population expands and life expectancy increases with the advance of science, we will have to find a way to increase our agricultural production. Genetic engineering like this may pave the way. It may also solve issues associated with climate change, allowing plants to grow well in new environments.
