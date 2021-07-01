Just as Pat Mayse was about to reach normal water levels, it looks like we are going to get more rain. For the most part right now, the water color is good for finesse baits as well as medium to deep diving crankbaits. The depth range for both sand bass and black bass is around 13 to 16 feet. Ideal areas have been depressions in the 13 to 16 foot range with shallow water in the 6 to 10 foot range, and I call these drop-offs. These areas are fairly easy to locate, because usually they are just holes with shallow water all around the depression. Brush or rock is really not necessary because these fish are sharing these depressions. You might catch a couple of sand bass, then catch three or four black bass. It sounds strange that these two species are sharing the same places, but I’m pretty sure it’s because the baitfish are in the same area. I believe the black bass are holding on the edge just before it drops into the 13 to 16 foot range, and the sand bass are holding in the deeper water. Small baits such as 4-inch worms or 15-plus medium cranks and even jigs seem to be successful. I’ve been rigging a finesse worm with a jig head which is a small shaky-head rig.
Over at Lake Fork, water levels are falling also, but with more rain in the forecast they might rise a little more. We might not get much rain, so we’ll see. Conditions are the same on most of our area lakes, and it usually means that early or late hours along the shoreline with flooded brush or timber are best bets. Then after the sun gets up, deeper water will come into play. Remember — shade is a structure and also a cover for baitfish, and usually if they are there, you’ll find bass. So try the shade from the flooded brush, from the bridges and even the docks. At this time on most of our lakes, perch and bream are in the shallows and you can bet that the bass will move in on an easy meal.
This time of year, temps climb into the double digits and it might be time to think about fishing during the cooler nights. Night fishing is pretty easy; most likely you have everything you need already in your boat. A small night light and bug spray is about all you need most of the time. The bugs seem to go away about 11 p.m. and the temps will usually get cooler, and it seems like the bite gets better. I’ve had better luck with 10-inch worms in a dark color and also darker colored topwaters and spinnerbaits. If you have never fished at night, try it a couple of times, and I’m betting you’ll find it even more fun. Just fish smart, be safe, try something different, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Black bass are good on flipping jigs, crankbaits, spinners and Texas-rigged plastic worms near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and swimbaits are working in deeper water near cover. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on earthworms and live bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.42 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, flipping jigs and drop shots near grass lines, shallow drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and live bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, double bladed spinners and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15 to 30 feet over humps, ridges and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles, creeks and timber. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 84 to 89 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on top waters, Texas-rigged plastic worms, bladed spinners, crankbaits and football jigs. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. Catfish are good using cut bait and live bait in water depths 15 to 25 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.39 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, skirted jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.64 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, drop shots and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 80 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 78 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channels, shorelines and below the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, standing timber and below the dam.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation above normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits and PowerBait around creek channels and rocks.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 81 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and chatter baits around coves, creek channels, points and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits and topwater lures around coves, main lake, points and look for surfacing schools. Flathead and channel catfish fair on goldfish and sunfish around creek channels and river channels.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass slow on topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Public boat ramps are still closed due to high water.
Texoma: Elevation above normal, water 80 to 84 degrees. Fishing this week continues to be great. Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad, shad and topwater lures along channels, main lake and points. Striper are still biting very well. If you find a ledge near a river or creek channel in 30 to 40 feet of water, you will find fish. They are biting very well on live and cut shad. In the early morning and later in the evenings; smaller striper are hitting topwater lures. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are good fishing wacky worms, shaky head jigs, square billed crankbaits, top waters and bladed spinner baits. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, punch bait and sunfish along channels and main lake. Blue cats are biting in the 15 to 25 feet of water range near channels. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber.
