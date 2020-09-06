*Note to readers: Enjoy this previous article by Dr. Jack Brown, who is preparing for online teaching this week. This article explains why his column is called “The Candle.”
Science — the term comes from the Latin “Scientia,” and Merriam-Webster defines it as “knowledge based on demonstrable and reproducible data.” This is true, but science is more than that. It is a revolution, a way of thinking and a process.
The scientific method took hold in society, and it revolutionized our world. Scientific discoveries, like the splitting of the atom, have been used for both good and evil at the hands of humankind. However, science has been and will be our candle in the darkness, as Carl Sagan once said. One of my favorite scientific books was written by Anne Druyan and Carl Sagan, “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark.” It is a book that all of humanity should read in my opinion, perhaps now more than ever.
Prior to the scientific revolution, most any explanation for observations in nature was viable, no proof required. All that was required for a “belief” to take hold was that it spread in the population and a single king or queen had that power. Mythical beings casting lightning bolts from the clouds, moving the sun across the sky, controlling weather and seasons or sending plagues upon the people were all believable in the Bronze Age — who could disprove it?
Earthquakes, volcanoes, droughts and the movements of stars could all be explained by the imagination of those in power without offering any “reproducible proof.” Most of those listening at that time had no education or ability to filter out false information. They trusted what they were told and questioning deeply held ideas could be very dangerous, even deadly.
In the centuries before humanity took hold of the candle, we could be found performing various rituals to impact the weather or get rid of diseases. Many cultures regularly sacrificed animals and fellow humans in theses rituals to appease their god/gods. We cowered in fear of various monsters, vampires, chupacabra, ghosts and witches. The candle provides the light that guided humanity out of these times. As populations gained access to books and education, humanity slowly rose out of our demon-haunted world.
Today we face similar darkness, and filtering false information is actually getting tougher. Science brought us the internet, giving humanity the ability to share its knowledge in a variety of media formats instantaneously across the planet.
Science also gave us the ability to modify or manipulate the content we share.
If you have never looked into the world of deep fakes, you should watch this short video by Coldfusion titled “Deepfakes – Real Consequences” at youtube.com/watch?v=dMF2i3A9Lzw.
The internet also allows conspiracy and anti-science groups to find each other and share false information. Flat earthers, dinosaurs lived with humans, humans never landed on the moon and aliens built the pyramids? All are easily disproved by science, yet finding these groups online takes no time at all, and they have “data” to back their claims.
We may need that candle today more than ever so that we avoid slipping back into our demon-haunted past.
