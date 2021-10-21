Fronts are moving through our area just about on a weekly basis. These fronts do re-position the fish and most of the time they will move out to deeper water. When a front moves them out, it usually takes a couple of days before they’ll become somewhat aggressive. You might get some to bite, but it takes work. It means several casts to the same spot and changing your boat’s position.
You can also help your chances by casting several different baits with different color patterns and after all that work, they still might not bite. If you do locate fish holding on some type of structure and they just wouldn’t bite when you were there, they might bite later because they have to eat sometime.
The deeper fish on Pat Mayse will usually be around some kind of structure such as rock or wood, and if you can find any grass, which will be in the shallows, that’s also a good bet. For the deeper fish, ditches and creek channel swings are good areas, especially if you have timber along the channel. The roots of the standing timber or stumps are exposed and they are excellent spots for the bass to lay in ambush. Texas-rigged worms or the old standby Jig & Pig combo are your best bets. If you find suspending fish over some kind of structure, try a swim-bait, a suspending jerk-bait, a crank and an A-Rig. Keep your bait slightly above the school and try to get that school fired up. Once you do, you can usually catch numbers of fish before the school breaks up.
Regardless of the fronts, there will still be some shallow fish who are there for a reason and that’s to eat. Keep an eye out for shad in the shallows because that’s a dead giveaway that bass are there and of course they are feeding. Topwaters or bladed jigs come into play here.
Keep an eye on the weather and be prepared. Stay safe, and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 70 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 81 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.