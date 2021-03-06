From a sketch night at the Sam Bell Maxey House, Paris Junior College art instructor Lena Spencer found inspiration for a series of paintings that depict the advancement of womanhood, and the historical place the bicycle had in feminism and the fight for equality.
One of the paintings from that series, “Wheel Woman,” is now on display in Oklahoma City at the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center as part of a gallery in honor of Women’s History Month. On display through March 27, the gallery features work that explores, challenges and questions notions of beauty and femininity, gender identity and societal roles, and womanhood, in whatever form that may take, according to the center.
“I’m incredibly honored to show amongst some incredibly talented artists,” Spencer said earlier last week as she explained she and her family would be attending an art walk with music and food before the opening of the exhibit and announcement of awards last Friday night. “I’m from Oklahoma City originally, and many friends and family there will get to attend.”
Spencer credits her feminist series as celebrating the daring spirit of women who escaped the confines of what their behavior was morally or socially expected to be, and said the bicycle played a huge part in women’s lives and fashion. The artist shared the night of inspiration at the Sam Bell Maxey House in 2016 for not only “Wheel Woman” but also for other pieces in the series.
“We hired a model to dress in late 1800 period clothing,” Spencer said, prompting her interest in the time period, and in the importance bicycles played in the feminist movement. “I started reading about bicycles, and the important role it played in the women’s movement.”
At the time, society disapproved of women on bicycles, claiming it damaged women’s physical and mental health by heating the blood, disturbing internal organs and destroying feminine symmetry and poise, Spencer said. Women were called derogatory names such as “wheel women” and “bike wench.”
“Many believed the bicycle was the invention of the devil,” Spencer said, noting that riding pants were invented and fashion-forward, fearless women began a new era of style and attitude. “‘Wheel Woman’ is my favorite of the series. It has such an attitude, and the woman has such sass. She is riding despite anything people in society call her. She is fearless, strong, determined and doesn’t let the negativity affect her.”
About her role as visual arts director and instructor at Paris Junior College, Spencer said teaching art is a rewarding career.
“I knew from the age of 5 that I wanted to be an artist, but didn’t realize until later in life I would find the real passion of teaching,” Spencer said. “We have such talent here in Paris, and to be a part of someone’s path in life, to help them achieve success or create something they never knew they could accomplish just makes me so happy.”
At the college, Spencer said the program is student-centered and receives administrative support.
“I encourage students to enter contests, apply for shows and visit galleries and museums,” Spencer said. “I feel I should lead by example and stay current as a working artist. We are currently awaiting results now from a show the students have entered. It’s all very exciting.”
In addition to her work at the college, Spencer initiated the restoration of murals near the Farmer’s Market, headed several art exhibits throughout Paris and is a member of Paris Area Arts Alliance and the Paris Artistic Guild.
