And then there was the time when my parents loaded us up in the car one Sunday afternoon in February to go visit relatives I’d never laid eyes on in my life. Memory is dim on a few specifics, such as who they were (I recall a dark-haired woman and a guy with a lantern jaw who Brylcreeme’d his hair and chain-smoked cigarettes).
They were in a new house, to them, and Mama wanted to see it. There were no kids, and I knew I had to stay right beside the Old Man to stay out of trouble. The living room was filled with knickknacks and breakables, the carpet was dang-near white, as were the couches and chairs.
Every time I moved in the overstuffed chair I’d selected, the plastic cover creaked and popped so much the Old Man ordered me onto the ottoman, and that put me directly in the middle of the most boring conversations a kid ever heard.
They talked of politics, the rising costs of everything and war. A console television was on, with the sound turned down, and I dearly wanted to change the channel to find something interesting, like cartoons, or the Three Stooges.
Little Brother betrayed me by lying down in front of a floor vent blowing warm air and going to sleep. I’d never seen central heat before, and straddled another vent just like our floor furnace at home. It was unsatisfying at best, and after enduring my squirming for a few minutes, the Old Man released me from my misery.
“Go outside.”
That was all I needed. Leaving them to their dry adult conversation, I stepped outside. Their house was on several acres somewhere near Lake Tawakoni, in Northeast Texas, and surrounded by post oaks, which I still don’t care for to this day. It was chilly in the shade, but once out of the wind blocked by the house, the temperature was tolerable.
The house had been there for years, and when I walked around the side, I saw a rusting sheet iron barn. Such old barns were like magnets to me (and still are), so I wandered over to take a look. Stacks of corrugated iron, old farm equipment and rotting piles of lumber formed a kid’s dream landscape.
I raised a few of those rusting sheets, but found only abandoned tunnels made by rats or mice. I poked at the lumber, but nothing ran out. Just for something to do, I raised a wide board and fat red worms and half a dozen white grubworms recoiled from the chilly air. Dropping the board, I decided to explore the barn.
The door wouldn’t close, so I peeked inside, first checking above and around for wasp or yellowjacket nests before remembering it was too cold for stinging insects. Cast off furniture and wooden boxes that had been there for decades filled one end, fenced in by barrels, paint cans, and at least three old leather trunks.
One corner held half a dozen fishing rods and a fairly new-looking but dusty Zebco 33, along with a dented metal tackle box. Finding nothing else of interest, I wandered back outside and circled the barn to find a pool lined with more oaks.
Hands in my pockets, I studied the little body of water intended for livestock. There were no bovine tracks in evidence, but deer had been there many times. Squirrels scolded me from the trees and I wished I had my BB gun. At least I could teach them some manners.
Wait.
Fishing rods.
A strange pool of muddy water.
An unexplored tackle box.
I went back to the barn and found the Zebco was already rigged with an old cork bobber, a weight and a hook. There were plenty of rusting cans on those sagging and warped shelves, so I borrowed one and went back to where I’d found the grubs and worms.
I collected enough bait for what I intended to do and returned to the bank. Knowing the shallow water was too cold to hold fish right then, I studied on the muddy surface, trying to figure out where the deepest part might be.
The shore was fairly free of brush and trees, so I found a clear place, baited the hook from my can and cast toward a likely-looking spot. Not expecting much, I was surprised when the bobber went under and a strong tug told me I had a fish on.
Not knowing if it was a catfish, bass, bluegill or a shark, I reeled. It wasn’t dead weight, so I knew turtles were out of the picture. The bobber went back under and the line sliced through the water.
A few moments later, I gained enough line to bring a huge crappie to hand. The Old Man loved crappie that he called either black or white perch, so I knew what I had. Without a stringer, and on somebody else’s pool, I unhooked the papermouth and pitched it back into the water.
In the next hour I caught fish on nearly every cast. Most were crappie, but there were a few bluegills big enough to eat. Finally out of bait, I put the rod back and wandered up to the house just in time to see the adults outside.
The Old Man noticed my muddy tenny shoes.
“Where you been?”
“Fishing out back.”
The woman earned her place in history with me at that moment.
“Why, there’s no fish in that pool.”
Her husband raised an eyebrow.
“How do you know.”
“Well, I haven’t seen any in there.”
And that was the moment I decided that if I was ever going to get married, it would be to a girl who didn’t like white furniture and sofas, and who understood fishing.
