‘It’s gonna be hard getting a room in Vernon.” Usually upbeat, Wrong Willie sounded despondent on the other end of the phone.
“What does that mean? It’s Vernon, Texas, and most people just drive through it on their way to Colorado. Besides, there are other places we can stay if that one has a problem. There can’t be that many people booking rooms for dove season.”
“The lady says there’s a car show. The whole town is booked up.”
I sighed.
“We just need two rooms.”
“It doesn’t matter. She says they’re full.”
“How about another hotel?”
“Well, I doubt the Holiday Inn or places like that would be too thrilled to see us walking through the lobby in our dirty camo, carrying shotguns and coolers.”
“Good point. The last time we did that I think somebody called the gendarmes.”
He laughed.
“I remember that place. We were out by the trucks when a couple of police cars came through.”
“I thought we were in trouble until I realized they were just wondering where we were hunting, and if they could hunt there, too.”
Willie sighed.
“Wait a minute. The motel is trying to call.” He hung up and I recalled hunting around Prosper, Texas, twenty years ago.
Back then, much of Collin County was grain fields as far as you could see. My late brother-in-law, Robbie, ran quite a bit of land there and we always hunted over his fields when the season opened. Unfortunately, hundreds of city people came out of Dallas and instead of asking if they could hunt, they simply parked on the sides of the roads wherever they wanted and shot over other people’s land.
Robbie asked quite a few to leave his own pastures one year, and pointed out to some of those guys that his house was right over there and they were shooting in that direction. A few minutes later two game wardens showed up and realized they were overwhelmed by the numbers.
They reached the point of simply maintaining as much order as possible, and spent considerable time checking game bags for limits and shotguns for plugs. They issued so many tickets I think one of the guys got writer’s cramps in his hands.
But we never had that problem in Vernon. Now here we were, with a place to hunt and nowhere to stay. We’d already been forewarned, because Constable Rick called to make his own reservations and ran into the same problem.
Let me clarify that statement. His spouse made the call, because Kim has much more patience with that kind of thing and would never consider driving all the way out there to shake some sense into the lady at the hotel.
The woman seemed to have been extremely distracted by something going on there in the lobby, and continually put Kim on hold to shout at people on the other end who were apparently looking for something. Half an hour later I think Kim was finally getting her car keys to drive out there before they confirmed a room.
With all that said, Willie and I wondered what to do in case they couldn’t squeeze us in. We prefer to stay in a separate cluster of somewhat larger, and more modern rooms the motel built across a road away from the hustle of the original quadrangle itself.
We really need to be away from others, for everyone’s sake.
The only problem there is the lack of an ice machine, which is a necessary machine when you have a lot of thirsty hunters staying in the same place.
My phone rang again.
“What’d you find out?”
He laughed.
“You won’t believe this.”
“I believe anything that has to do with people.”
“She just called to see why we weren’t there yet.”
Puzzled, I glanced at the calendar on my desk.
“What does that mean? Dove season won’t start for about three weeks.”
“Apparently she’s new, and she had the wrong week. She booked us for this week. I had to explain that she was wrong, very slooowly.”
“I bet she was on some kind of device while you were making the reservation, or she was concentrating on her computer instead of paying attention to what you were saying.”
“Are you gonna launch into your favorite pet peeve here? Why don’t you save that for when we get to the motel.”
“I’ve mentioned that before, huh?”
“Only about every time we talk. Anyway, we have rooms, so the dove hunt is on!”
“If we can afford the gas out there, or the cost of shells, or the rates which probably went up in the past year. Oh, yeah, and you said the guide went up this year, too.”
“Good point.” Willie paused. “I might bring baloney and bread so we can save money.”
“Nope. I don’t eat sandwiches, you know that…”
“Hey, save your second pet peeve for when we get there. Talk to you later.” He hung up and I went out to see how many shotgun shells I had left over from last year.
Might need to take out a loan.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
