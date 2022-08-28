‘It’s gonna be hard getting a room in Vernon.” Usually upbeat, Wrong Willie sounded despondent on the other end of the phone.

“What does that mean? It’s Vernon, Texas, and most people just drive through it on their way to Colorado. Besides, there are other places we can stay if that one has a problem. There can’t be that many people booking rooms for dove season.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.