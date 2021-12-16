Pat Mayse Fishing this Week

Lake level is about two-feet low with temps in the mid 50s. Bass are good on square bills and plastic worms. Because of warmer than average weather, it’s been important to stay on the move to find fish. On warm afternoons, shallow water has produced good action but after the fronts move through, it’s necessary to go deep. Follow the shad and you will find the fish.

A good tip is to fish the bank where the wind concentrates baitfish. After a couple days with a constant north wind, fish the south banks, after a constant south wind, fish the north banks.

Crappie are good on brush piles in 14 to 20 feet deep and on 25 to 35 feet drops, minnows and crappie jigs. Sandbass are fair in some of the coves. Catfish are fair on punch bait, chicken livers or earthworms around brush in water around 16 feet deep.

Always remember the wind is your friend, be careful when it’s high but take advantage of the way it positions the bait fish.

Compiled by Allen Ballard and Bruce Ballard