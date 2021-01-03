Last week I covered the U.K. variant of SARS-CoV-2. This variant was first detected, ironically enough, near Charles Darwin’s former home in the U.K. Since that time, more countries have started sequencing the virus’s full genome. As expected, the U.K. variant is spreading rapidly.
Thus far, there is no evidence that it causes a more severe version of the disease. Still, it does transmit over 50% more efficiently than the previous version of the virus. The first U.S. cases of this variant have already been detected in people with no travel history to the U.K., so community spread is already here.
Genome sequencing allows science to detect minor differences in the genetic code. This allows science to define new variants in the virus by looking at their genome’s notable changes. At the same time, one can look at shared changes as well. The South African variant of SARS-CoV-2 is labeled 501.V2 because it shares a notable difference with the U.K. variant. Arriving at the same conclusion in nature is very common. If a mutation benefits an organism’s reproductive success enough, expect it to become common in the overall population.
The U.K. and South African variants share the same N501Y mutation. This mutation is a single amino acid alteration in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The alteration is located in the receptor-binding motif or RBM of the spike protein. The RBM is the spike protein’s region that is the key to getting in our cells by chemically binding with our ACE 2 receptors. Gaining access is step one if you are a virus, so any mutations that aids with that are useful from the viral perspective.
The South Africa variant may share the N501Y mutation with the U.K. variant, but it has a couple of other changes that make it unique. It has another single amino acid alteration termed E484K in its RBM that the U.K. variant does not have. Another change termed K417N is located in the receptor-binding domain or RBD of the South Africa variant. Modifications in the RBD can also aid in viral entry, so they also spark interest. These three mutations are what define the South Africa variant. South African variants have already been detected in several other countries. I fully expect that we already have the South African version in our country. Like the U.K. variant, it does not appear to be any more deadly, just better at transmitting from person to person.
Mutations occur all the time, and nature will favor any mutations that increase the organism’s reproductive success. Allowing the virus to spread unchecked from one person to the next will favor any modifications that improve the virus’s ability to get into our cells. We also select for better mutations when people have long-term Covid infections and receive various treatments but are allowed to cycle in and out of care. These are the driving forces in the evolution of this virus, and they can both be controlled.
Precautions that reduce the spread of the virus interrupt the game of natural selection. The key is rigorous testing, strict quarantine when sick, wearing masks (they work), and social distancing. Slowing the spread is critical if we do not want more evolved versions. The good news is that all vaccines currently on the market appear to be very effective against all versions of this virus. Together, we can beat this virus.
