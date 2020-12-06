The city’s connection to two major soft drink industries — Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper — and a fascination with soda bottles from his childhood prompted Paris historian Marvin Gorley’s latest book, “Soda Pop — Paris, Texas.”
“It seemed to me like we were missing the boat by not promoting one really unique thing about Paris, and that is our connection to two major soft drink industries — Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper,” Gorley said as he shared about his book. “And I was already interested in soda bottles because when I was a young kid my family didn’t have much money so if I wanted to go swimming, I went out and I picked up bottles off the railroad tracks and sold them for 4 cents a bottle. I would get a quarter, and that was enough to go swimming and get a Coke and candy bar.”
Gorley said rumors about the first Coca-Cola sold in Texas was in Paris, and about the connection between the invention of Dr Pepper and Paris piqued his interest. Research led him to The Paris News, the A.M. Aikin Library at Paris Junior College, “Backward Glances” by Paris News editor and historian A.W. Neville, Lamar County Genealogy Society, historian Skipper Steely and other varied sources, all documented in the 130-page publication.
In the opening chapter, Gorley paraphrased what he found about the long-time president of the Dr Pepper Co., who began his career washing bottles in Paris in the early 1880s.
Gorley shares that Robert Lazenby began his career at the Elliott Bottling Works in Paris, and studied pharmacy at the Tennessee Drug Store on the west side of the town square. He and some of his co-workers left Paris for Waco, and there established the Circle A Ginger Ale Co. in 1884. In 1885, Waco druggist Charles C. Alderton invented a new fountain beverage called the ‘Waco’ at Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store. Demand for the new drink outgrew production capabilities, so the drug store’s owner partnered with Lazenby to manufacture the syrup at Circle A where Lazenby adapted the drink’s formula for bottling. By year’s end, on Dec. 1, 1885, Dr Pepper was patented.
Gorley found a much talked about account of the first Coca-Cola served in Paris to be true.
“Had Lazenby remained in Paris until 1887, he could have participated in another historic soft drink event when the first Coca-Cola was served in Texas at a confectionary stand on the south side of the public square. The store was in sight of the Tennessee Drug Store, where Lazenby worked just a few years before.”
The Coca-Cola “first in Texas milestone” is documented in a 1929 letter from former Coca-Cola president M.P. Anderson to Paris historian A.W. Neville. Gorley’s research took him to the A.M. Aikin Archives, where he found the original letter:
“‘In your column, ‘Back (word) Glances,’ I note that you say Frank Ledger served the very first Coca-Cola ever brought to the City of Paris. That is a fact, and not only so, but it was the very first ever to enter the State of Texas.”
Anderson, then president of the Pemberton Chemical Co., forerunner to the Coca-Cola Co., said in 1887 that he shipped a sample package of syrup to Paris from Atlanta, Georgia, as part of a marketing campaign.
According to Gorley, 21 bottling companies operated in Paris between 1873 and 2017, but Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper of Paris, 1033 Bonham St., is the only one still in existence. It stopped bottling in July 1987 and now serves as a distribution center for Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper, along with a plethora of other soft drinks, which now come in plastic bottles and cans of various sizes.
The Harmar Bottling Co. at 1303 N. Main St., which bottled 7-Up, Royal Crown and Canada Dry, closed its doors in March 2017 when long-time owners Jerry and Connie Dudley retired, bringing to an end the 144-year history of soft drink bottling companies in Paris.
In addition to Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper, popular drinks bottled here have included 7-Up, Royal Crown, Nehi, NuGrape, Pepsi Cola, Sprite, A&W Root Beer and Grapette, along with lesser known brands along the way including Kist, Polka Dot, Upper Ten, Chero, Drink 10, Howl’s Root Beer, Big Tom, Big Boy, Bludwine, Triple XXX Ginger Ale and Boka-Cola.
Gorley found the first bottling company in Paris, established around 1873, located on Pine Bluff Street near the crossing of 5th Street NE. The bottler prided itself on the freshest of well water and sarsaparilla, a type of root beer, was one of its most popular flavors. Most carbonated soft drinks of the era were made from extracts and from natural ingredients to include wheat, oats, lemons, oranges, apples, ginger, mint, grapes, etc.
Along with his research, Gorley said he began searching the internet for bottles with the Paris, Texas imprint. His collection, along with a collection owned by Larry Bratcher, of Bratcher’s Nursery and Landscape, will be on display at the Dec. 12 museum celebration.
“As far as I know, every bottle or bottling company in Paris is represented here,” Gorley said of the book. “The stories are the best as I could find them out.”
Because of Gorley’s efforts, the Texas Historical Commission has approved a historical marker designating Paris, Texas, as the site of the first Coca-Cola served in Texas. However, Gorley said it may be several years before the city receives its marker because of a backlog.
“You know, capitalizing on that, we should have a Coke museum, or a soft drink museum someplace, and get tourists to come see all this stuff,” Gorley said. “Now that may never happen, but at least people can read a book about it.”
