"Hillbilly Elegy” is a Netflix current release, a film based on the 2016 memoir by J.D. Vance of his family’s Appalachian roots and their subsequent move to a small town in Ohio, where his grandfather sought a factory job. Vance wrote about growing up poor, dealing with his heroin-addicted mother and the rough-talking grandmother who helped raise him and made sure he knew that education was the only thing that would get him out of what looked to be the family rut.
The film seems a strange choice for director Ron Howard, who’s given us films like “A Beautiful Mind and “Apollo 13.” I got the feeling he wasn’t that comfortable with the subject. It is certainly tough sledding — lots of screaming, yelling and ultimatums. And that from Amy Adams, who plays Vance’s mother, Bev, and Glenn Close, who is unrecognizable as his grandmother, “Mamaw.”
Gabriel Basso plays Vance, a Yale student on scholarship, who’s at a meet and greet dinner, trying to get an interview for a summer clerkship to be close to his girlfriend. The screenplay would have you believe Vance still doesn’t know which fork to use at a dinner. And Howard feels obliged to give that scene more than its share of time.
But we’re saved from witnessing any more, as Vance gets called away from the dinner by a phone call from his sister — his mother has over-dosed again, and she needs help at home. The irony is that he’s just been telling the attorneys around the table how important family is to him.
Vanessa Taylor’s screenplay tells Vance’s story in such a surface narrative, that I wondered if Vance’s memoir is written the same.
“After the Wedding,” a film with Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Billy Crudup, is a remake of a 2006 Danish film by Susanne Bier that starred Mads Mikkelsen (yes, big crush). The original received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, but lost to “The Lives of Others.” This remake had its premier at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, was released later that year and is now available online.
Written and directed by Bart Freundlich, who switched the leads from male to female, it’s a bit soapy, but worth seeing if only for Michelle Williams’ stellar performance. The actress, who is known for preferring small independent films, is mesmerizing in this. It was shot on location in India (briefly) and New York City.
