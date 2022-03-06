Ninety-five year-old John Good of Paris grew up next door to Charles Mack Cox, the young Paris High School graduate and the first service man killed from Paris leading up to World War II.
It was his friend for whom Cox Field was named after the airfield was built seven miles east of Paris in the early 1940s to accompany Camp Maxey to the north of town about 10 miles.
“I understand they built the airport mainly to help in the training of Air Corps pilots during the war,” Good said. “There was an airport in Sherman, one in Bonham and the one here in Paris where pilots could follow the highway from Sherman to Paris and then turn around and fly back to Sherman.
Recalling growing up a few years younger than Charles Mack Cox, Good said the two families were close and he remembers admiring Cox as “an all-American boy” — handsome, athletic and friendly. Cox was raised by his mother, Cora Lee Turner, and stepfather, Herbert Turner, after his biological father was killed trick-riding a motorcycle in a hippodrome, a circular track.
“Charles Mack worked at Wade Park all the time he went to Paris High School taking care of that big swimming pool,” Good said. “It was huge but not too deep with one end for women and the other for men and a wading pool for children.”
After graduation, Cox joined the Air Corps, later to become the U.S. Air Force.
“He went out to California for his training, and evidently he was quite good because he was made a training pilot real quick,” Good said. “He was flying a training plane when he met his demise.”
“A single guard came with his body back to Paris and that guard actually spent the night at our house,” Good said. “I was just 14 at the time, but I was a pallbearer at Charles Mack’s funeral.”
Good said he thinks former Paris News owner Pat Mayes had something to do with Charles Cox being honored by the airport being named Cox Field.
