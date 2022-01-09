The grandcritters hit the new land like four tiny Tazmanian Devils.
“It’s amazing!
“Riley, you know I hate that word. Find something more descriptive.”
“It’s fantasmagoria!”
I had no response as she shot onto the porch and into the cabin.
Logan reached back into the truck and collected her backpack. Throwing it over her shoulder, she pulled her Veronica Lake hair out of the way and set out to explore the woods behind the house.
Parker shrieked like a banshee and ran around the cabin.
“Da, there’s a thingy here you can run on out to that big thing there in the water where we can fish.”
“That’s a ramp leading to the dock.”
Riley reappeared.
“Da, can we go fishing?”
“Sure,” I said to her retreating back as she disappeared into the cabin, followed by shrieks of joy.
Their parents stepped out of the cars parked under enough oaks to shade the entire area and looked around. Taz set 3-year-old Caden free. He headed directly toward the pool wrapping around three sides of the house. I expected to see him step off into the muddy water, but his dad scooped him up just in time.
The Redhead surveyed the area.
“You see the kids?”
Before I could answer, Parker reappeared, muddy from the knees down.
“It’s kinda wet down there.”
Apparently through investigating the house, Riley reemerged with a cookie in each hand.
“The house is cool!” Seeing Parker’s muddy legs, she pulled on her pink mud boots and followed him.
She’s right. Reminiscent of a Pocono summer cabin, the house is the perfect place for the family to spend time together. The War Department and I fell in love with the place the minute we saw it. Nearly fifty acres in size, it’s covered in hardwoods filled with game. After selling the Oklahoma ranch two years ago, we realized the grands needed somewhere to be kids, to run, scream, fish, shoot BB guns, fling arrows at targets, hike, explore, play games in the woods and watch wildlife.
Logan came outside.
“What’s the password for the wifi?”
“We don’t have wifi.”
“What!!!???”
“This place is for y’all to get away from electronics. We’ll only watch TV when it’s dark, or storming outside, or too cold to go out.”
“What am I gonna do now?”
“Read the paragraphs above.”
“What?”
“Oh, yeah. Come on. Let’s go fishing.”
We found the rest of the gang on the dock. The Redhead pulled in a fat crappie.
“This is the third one I’ve caught.”
Riley was busy tying worms together and Parker was wading along the edge of the pool, pulling one foot out at a time as the sucking mud tried to keep his boots. He stumbled onto dry ground and waved his arms.
“I just love this place!”
The son-in-laws found themselves scrambling to keep little kids within sight and under control as they headed for the woods. Crossing my arms, I leaned back against a porch post to watch the fun.
The family packed an entire weekend full of enjoyment in one day, and when the sun settled behind the trees, we built a campfire. Within minutes, marshmallows appeared and the crowd gathered around.
There was a flurry of instructions, followed by flaming marshmallows that fell into the fire, dropped onto the sand, were passed around because kids don’t like eating blackened lumps of gooey sugar and consumed by the adults who eventually took over the roasting forks. Bedtime arrived and the herd thundered inside for baths and pajamas.
I sat beside the fire, watching the coals and listening to the night sounds of the country. A hog grunted in the distance, coyotes chased supper in the nearby creek bottoms, and cries from sleepy toddlers drifted outside.
It was good to be back where my roots run deep.
