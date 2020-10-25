In this day and age, sticking with one job for more than three decades years can be quite an achievement. Sandra Vanderburg, a pharmacy technician at Walmart in Paris, made it to 35, which was recently celebrated by her co-workers, family and friends.
“I’ve always liked working with the customers and trying to help them,” Vanderburg said. “It’s always been a joy for me to go to work every day. I love it.”
Vanderburg has worked in pharmacies since graduating from Powderly High School in 1967, she said, and she has seen many changes in the industry. She started at Gibson’s Pharmacy, she said, and was there for many years, taking a break when her children were born. Then, after a few years, she saw that Walmart was advertising for technicians, so she started at that pharmacy in 1985 — 35 years ago.
“When I graduated high school, I had just learned how to use an electrical typewriter,” she said. “Now, (with computers) it’s getting to be more complicated.”
But, she said, her co-workers help her with the computer program, while she helps with customer service. Her co-workers praised her for her calm, level head and how much she cares about helping others.
“Sandra is very helpful, and very sweet,” said Michael London, her supervisor. “She’s like the nicest one here. It’s like, ‘what would Sandra say?’”
London, who has led the pharmacy technicians for the past four years, said comments submitted by customers always compliment Vanderburg on her friendliness and professionalism.
“They say, ‘Sandra is always so nice and professional,’ and she’s ‘very, very friendly and always so helpful,’” London said.
The head of the pharmacy department, Johnny Davis, said Vanderburg “leads by example.”
“She’s very, very compassionate,” Davis said. “Every pharmacy needs a Sandra. She’s always very calm, almost like she’s never going to get her feathers ruffled.”
Vanderburg said she loves her job, helping customers find the best price for their prescriptions, whether they have insurance or not. When she started, pharmacy technician didn’t have any certifications, so when the state started requiring that, she said she and a few girlfriends took a day trip to Dallas for one-day testing and certification in 1998.
With the pandemic, she said the pharmacy has been working overtime, and they just added four more technicians. Covid-19 also stymied some of the normal celebrations. When someone gets their 35-year service pin, they are also flown to headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, Vanderburg said, and “wined and dined” with a guest of their choosing. But, with the pandemic restrictions in place, that was canceled.
“I was so looking forward to that,” Vanderburg said.
Her family is so proud of her, she added.
Vanderburg has three children, Tanya Bean, who lives in Washington State with her husband, Johnny; Misty Birch, who lives in Paris with her husband Matt; and Westley Vanderburg, who lives in Wiley with his wife, Shelly. She also has five grandchildren: Brittany Smith, who was recently married, she said, and Amber Bean, Jessica Vanderburg, Jared Vanderburg and Jodie Vanderburg.
Thirty-five years is a long time at one company, and Vanderburg said this would be her last. She plans to retire at the end of the year.
“I’m just going to enjoy life, my grandkids and work in the yard,” she said.
