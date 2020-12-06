If you are anything like me, you know that it is way too easy to justify overeating throughout the holiday season. Even this year with the Covid-19 guidelines still in place, smaller gatherings don’t necessarily mean fewer calories. Furthermore, social distancing does not need to be a term applied to our waistlines. I feel like I see it in the office every year — blood pressure, weight, blood sugar and cholesterol are all usually slightly elevated come January.
Consider the following tips to help maintain some semblance of healthful eating, if for no other reason to make setting new year’s resolutions in the next few weeks.
Indulge without going overboard with your portions. When looking at a holiday spread, consider smaller plates with multiple samples of your favorite options. Don’t overfill a large plate simply to take up room.
Spread out events. Try not to have three or four indulgent holiday meals back to back. Even if you are enjoying family meals over the phone or by video, try and keep the number of celebratory meals to a minimum.
Consider substitutes. The internet is filled with healthier alternatives to holiday favorites. Alternatives like sugar-free chocolate cakes, greek yogurt-based dips and mocktail recipes can all help mitigate more calorie-heavy family favorites.
Make your get-togethers more active. Before 2020, we had Turkey Trots and family flag-football games, this year we may need to simply take short walks outdoors. At the very least, consider a short 10-minute walk after your first plate of food. It takes some time for your stomach to tell your brain that you are full, and a simple walk can help your second (or third) plate of food be smaller than your first.
If you are drinking alcohol, sip slowly and have one water between drinks. The average glass of eggnog is around 500 calories. Wine, beer and sugary cocktails can be between 150 and 250 calories apiece. In addition to the calories in the drinks themselves, alcohol can increase appetite and make your holiday calories skyrocket.
Try to set realistic goals. Be honest with yourself and remember that an “all or none” approach rarely works. Restrictive eating can often lead to binge eating as the pendulum swings the other direction. The holidays are not the time to start a drastically new diet or to let go completely. Being mindful can help you reduce your overall calorie intake without feeling restricted.
Finally, if you are usually balanced and disciplined nutritionally, it is OK to indulge or overeat once in a while. Please don’t consider the above as sweeping advice for any and everyone, and if holiday food brings you true joy without the guilt of overeating, please proceed as planned. After all, as the Irish playwright, Oscar Wilde famously said: “Everything in moderation, including moderation.”
