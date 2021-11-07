I thought sci-fi fans would be as elated as I to see not only that “Dune” was being screened here, but they had the sense to put it in theater one, on the big screen. But nope, it was a private screening.
Not that I’m complaining. Private screenings are a welcome change from conversations, phones ringing and giggles. But the pandemic has put such a crimp in theater attendance, I sometimes wonder if it will ever be the same. How long has it been since you stood in line to see a film?
This digression is only partially intentional. Director Denis Villeneuve’s big, gorgeous film is not half as inscrutable as David Lynch’s 1984 interpretation of Frank Herbert’s popular 1965 novel. Lynch’s film was so poorly received that its intended sequel was canceled. Villeneuve, sensibly, omitted Lynch’s audible internal monologue that served only to muddy things more. Moreover, he gives us an accessible script and a big marvelous cast. The ubiquitous Timothee Chalamet, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem breathe life into a screenplay by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.
“Dune” is set in the distant future, in a feudal interstellar society in which various noble houses control “planetary fiefs.” Duke Leto of House Atreides, ruler of the ocean planet Caladan, is assigned by the emperor to replace House Harkonnen as rulers of Arrakis, a sparsely populated planet that is a desert wasteland, but the only source for “melange” or “spice,” a drug that extends life and enhances mental abilities. As Herbert tells it, melange is necessary for space navigation which requires multidimensional awareness. Arrakis is also home to giant sandworms that protect the spice. So, there are two enemies on Arrakis — the worms and the desert.
But the Harkonnen are not through with Arrakis. Their baron (Skarsgard) has other plans, and Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson), consort to the Duke, find themselves abandoned and ill-equipped when the attack on their House leaves them stranded in the desert. Not only must they hide from the Harkonnen, but they must survive the desert and the worms. Here is where the citizens of Arrakis, the Fremen, step in. Here is where we find Zendaya and Javier Bardem.
Advances in CGI are both oddities and fantastical. The helicopters look like giant dragonflies, with their tiny bodies and multiple wings. Spaceships may look like undersea buildings or giant concrete tear drops. One cannot survive in the desert without the Fremen drysuit, which exacts every bit of moisture your body excretes and recycles it.
Herbert’s novel, as does Villeneuve’s film, explores the interactions of politics, technology, human emotions, ecology, even religion — as Charlotte Rampling’s limited character (Reverend Mother) represents. Villeneuve and his fellow writers even took Herbert’s women and made them more prominent, physically and mentally. I will see it again. And the second half is coming in 2023.
See you at the movies.
