Bread. I just wanted bread for sandwiches, even though I despise sandwiches, but what I found in the fridge and pantry was something else. The War Department had sliced whole grains from an artisan label I didn’t recognize, some kind of sliced and frozen sourdough which again came from a small, unknown bakery like Herbert’s or something, and a couple of gluten free slices that looked like leftover heels.
We were both recently laid up with Covid, and I had vertigo at the same time, so the only thing I could stand was plain old toasted Mrs. Baird’s bread, with just a little butter. But we’d gone through our small stock, and that left me hunting for recognizable food when we were finally upright.
This is exactly why I insist on providing food for the Hunting Club membership when we’re off on hunting and fishing trips. I took that chore from Wrong Willie several years ago when he was in charge of feeding the membership down on our Quanah lease.
“I’ll bring stuff for this weekend.”
Woodrow, Jerry Wayne, and I nodded.
Honestly, it was his wife’s fault, because he got lazy and let her do the shopping for that trip. He showed up out there with three packages of breads I couldn’t pronounce (or chew), slimy-looking meats rolled up in wads held together by soggy paper, and strange-smelling cheeses.
I’d been expecting baloney, white bread, mayo, mustard, and maybe some lettuce.
Even the chips he showed up with were unfamiliar, and they had these…flavors.
I’m old school, but our wives seem to thrive on making us nervous when they go to the grocery stores.
So as I said at the beginning of this tirade, I walked into the kitchen looking for a loaf of Mrs. Baird’s bread, but there was none to be found.
Somewhat irritated, I tore a hunk off a three-week-old loaf of French bread, that looked and tasted the same as it did three weeks earlier, and chewed while I dug around in the fridge. That’s when I realized I might have to take over the chore of buying groceries.
The War Department disagreed.
“No, we’re on a budget and I’ve seen you shop.”
“But I’ll buy food I recognize.”
She got that look on her face, the one that made me think she’d set some kind of trap and I’d just stepped into it.
“Well, for instance, how about mayo? I don’t see any here.”
There are four shelves in that one door. One contained a variety of plastic and glass bottles packed solid enough for shipping.
“There.” She reached past me and plucked out a short, stubby jar. “Here it is.”
“That’s not mayo. It’s salad dressing. This is real mayo.”
“I use it for sandwiches and salads both, and when I look in the fridge, I can recognize it.”
“Men can never find anything in there, or in the pantry.”
“That’s because we’re looking for a familiar bottle or label, something we grew up eating. Like Miracle Whip. What happened to those jars and the white label?”
“And besides, this says it has olive oil in it. I don’t want olive oil, I want whatever it is they use in old fashioned mayo.” I pointed. “Okay. Then, I’ll eat a salad, but we don’t have any Thousand Island.”
“We have all those salad dressings. Use one of them.”
“I don’t recognize any of ‘em. Do we at least have French?”
“For crying out loud, there are half a dozen different kinds of dressings. Look, there’s ranch, Guacamole salsa, cilantro lime cream, Chich-fil-A sauce…”
“What’s that stuff there?”
“Do we have plain old yellow in there anywhere?”
I remembered we had hot dogs for the grandcritters.
“All right. I’ll have a hot dog. Maybe a chili dog. That sounds good if there’s no plain mustard.”
She looked at me as if I had terminal dysentery.
“Hate to break it to you, but the only chili we have has beans in it. It’s Jason’s favorites.”
I recoiled from her, wondering who this woman was that had been sleeping next to me.
“Beans? What’s wrong with my son-in-laws?”
“Not a thing. They’re more flexible about some things, you curmudgeon.”
“Fine. No chili or mustard. Any relish?”
“Dill. And the kids ate all the weenies except for a couple of turkey franks.”
“Good lord, woman. I need recognizable foods.”
“How about some baloney.”
“No, but there’s Colby Jack.”
“So baloney, no mustard, strange mayo…and no bread.”
“Roll them up in a tortilla.”
“I’ll fry the baloney first. Sounds like some kind of weird Tex-Mex. What kind of hot sauce is in there.”
“We’re out of your brand, but Collin likes this.”
I glanced at the jar containing what my second son-in-law preferred and wondered why it was in our refrigerator instead of what I wanted.
“Don’t they ever eat at their houses?”
“I try to keep something for everyone.”
“Fine, I’m too hungry to continue the argument.”
She wandered off to make a grocery list of strange food brands while I fried the baloney and ate it in a crumbly corn tortilla, then went to the store for myself.
Now the fridge is filled with familiar labels from my childhood, but you know what, none of it tastes the same anymore.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.