Bread. I just wanted bread for sandwiches, even though I despise sandwiches, but what I found in the fridge and pantry was something else. The War Department had sliced whole grains from an artisan label I didn’t recognize, some kind of sliced and frozen sourdough which again came from a small, unknown bakery like Herbert’s or something, and a couple of gluten free slices that looked like leftover heels.

We were both recently laid up with Covid, and I had vertigo at the same time, so the only thing I could stand was plain old toasted Mrs. Baird’s bread, with just a little butter. But we’d gone through our small stock, and that left me hunting for recognizable food when we were finally upright.

