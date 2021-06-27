Fans of independent art who are tired of driving long distances, or folks just looking for something different, are in luck this summer as Paris is now home to a “guerilla” theater troupe by the name of FightBoy Theater Company that will be performing its first play, “The Mumbler,” an absurdist, slap-stick comedy, on July 17 at Paris Community Theater.
The company was brought to Paris last year by artistic director and playwright, Kevin Wickersham. Wickersham moved to Paris three years ago from Denton but originally hails from Midland, where he “had to get out before he ended up in jail or dead” like most of his friends at the time.
In Denton, Wickersham found himself working as a waiter at the age of 20, feeling generally aimless and discontent. When walking around downtown Denton one day, he came upon a small theater.
“I remember looking up at the marquee of this little theater that said, ‘auditions today,’” Wickersham said. “It just so happened I was there during that window of time they were going on, so I said (expletive) it, flicked my cigarette and walked in.
“I remember the day like it was yesterday,” Wickersham recalled. “I’ll never forget what that feeling was like. I was cast right away even though I had never had any formal training in my life. It just kind of clicked that this is what I was meant to do. After that day, I have been either writing, directing or acting in plays ever since.”
During this time period, circa 2006, Wickersham met Joshua Scott Hancock, who was the original founding father of FightBoy Theater and started with the troupe as an actor.
“But as the years went by, I started writing and directing more and more, and so when Hancock moved to Seattle, he trusted me with the theater and I have done my best to keep this thing going,” Wickersham said. “One thing I’ve learned all these years is that magic is possible, and some things don’t make sense, and that makes sense.”
“I love that this is a more informal version of theater where I can really relax and have fun,” said local stand-up comedian and lead actor in the play, Chris Brunson. “After working 9 to 5 in the steel shop, I don’t think I would come in and spend the time doing this if it was something that felt hoity-toity. But this is something totally new to Paris that is kind of like a bridge for guys like me who grew up just playing sports to get more involved in the arts like I always wanted to.”
When asked about the synopsis of the play, Wickersham looked thoughtful and said: “That’s a tough one, mostly friendship … but also love, betrayal, confusion, night-bread. All of these things ensue. Come out and let us give our jokes to you.”
“The Mumbler” is a two-act play that will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at Paris Community Theater and July 18 and 25 at Time Flies.
(0) comments
