Maybe after this week the rain will give us a break and hold off for a while. Most of our area lakes are above normal pool; some as much as 4 feet, and others about 2 to 3 feet above normal.
The high water wouldn’t be too bad if this was July or August, but not during the spring spawn. I’m sure we had some spawn on Mayse, but I don’t believe it was a full one. Right now, besides being about 4 feet above normal pool, Pat Mayse has water that is heavily stained to muddy. This high water usually scatters the fish but the deeper fish are not bothered as much as the shallow ones.
One good thing about this high water is that now we have a little current because water is draining out into the trailrace behind the dam. Fish go out that drain too, and there were several people fishing down there and having a good time last weekend.
You can expect to find both crappie and bass holding in or on deeper structure such as wood or channel bends with some type of cover. Crappie will usually be close to their summer patterns, which is anywhere from 15- to 20-plus feet with cover, including man-made brush piles. The bass will be fairly close to the shallows, but will hold back to deeper waters around 8 to 15 feet. They do this so they can feed in the shallows, but will have an easy way back to safe structure. Of course this will depend on the baitfish such as shad, crawfish or perch.
By using your electronics, you can locate the baitfish and see the depth they are using. If these shad are running shallow in the early hours, then topwaters come into play. If they are staying out deeper, crankbaits and soft plastic rigs are your best bet. White bass or sandies will also be competing with the bass in the shallows. If you’re fishing shallow in this high water, try to find the old shoreline and fish that spot in an area or two. Sometimes when lake levels rise into the buck brush, it pulls us into or over the area where the fish were — the old shoreline.
If you happen to have a young angler with you, those sandies will give them plenty of action and they will have a great time on the water. The weather has to co-operate though, so be safe and keep an eye on it — have fun and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, skirted jigs, crankbaits, frogs and spinners in water depths 3 to 18 feet along shorelines, brush and near drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and near timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait in water depths 4 to 12 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 2.34 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, chatter baits, skirted jigs and wacky worms. Fish near grass lines, shallow drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken liver and prepared bait in water depths 3 to 10 feet.
Cooper: Water stained; 69 degrees; 2.20 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water ranging 15 to 30 feet with slabs, spoons and swimbaits over humps, ridges and flats. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs on brush piles, creeks and near timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait
Fork: Water lightly stained; 69-73 degrees; 0.50 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, bladed spinners, chatter baits, and finesse jigs in water depths 4 to 16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats, and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in water ranging 3 to 15 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 0.64 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on craws, chatter baits, jigs and spinners near points, creeks and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 71 degrees; 1.55 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, skirted jigs, frogs,and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 73 degrees Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 68 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures below the dam, along rocks, shallows and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 70 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and shorelines; look for spawning shad.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass slow on topwater lures in coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver below the dam.
Texoma: Elevation rising, water lightly stained; 68 degrees. Fishing this week has been very good. Striped bass good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very good on cut shad. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are biting on juglines at 25 to 35 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good fishing swim jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and bladed spinnerbaits in water depths 2 to 18 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
