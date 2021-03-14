A reporter for The Paris News in the early 1940s, Marianne Sluder McWherter, who turned 100 on Saturday, likes to talk about her years in Paris, and the man she married who flew a P51 Mustang fighter plane during World War II with the words City of Paris painted on one side and Hoo Flung Dung on the other.
Accounts of Major Robert McWherter’s successes in both the South Pacific and in Europe are documented, and a replica of his plane is available on several websites, nephew John House of Paris shared recently.
“Our family plans to donate a picture of the major with his plane and a replica of the City of Paris Mustang to the Lamar County Museum in the near future,” House said, adding his uncle participated in the D-Day invasion of Europe where he served as commanding officer of the 382nd Fighter Squadron, 363rd Fighter Group, 9th Air Force based at Staplehurst, England beginning in June of 1944.
From her daughter’s home in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she lives, Marianne McWherter recalled growing up in Paris, graduating from Paris High School and Paris Junior College before receiving a journalism degree from the University of Texas in Austin.
The daughter of former Paris Mayor W.G. Sluder and owner of Sluder Brothers automobile dealership, and Paris ISD elementary school teacher Fannie Heuberger Sluder, McWherter attended Fourth Ward school where her mother taught after her father died when was 5 years old. She recalls seesaws, swings and playing marbles with her friends on a divided playground, one for girls and one for boys. After graduation from Paris High, she attended Paris Junior College at a new campus on Clarksville Street.
“That was a more lively time, and I’ll admit we had a lot of fun,” McWherter chuckled, as she recalled sitting in the window in speech class and occasionally slipping out when the teacher wasn’t looking. “I think of those days, and I think, ‘my goodness we were bold.’”
After spending a couple of years at University of Texas she returned home, first taking a job at the Lamar County Echo and shortly after with The Paris News where she worked with A.W. Neville of Backward Glances fame, Mildred Walker, Luann House, Ray Sissel, Bill Woodside and others.
“We did our jobs but we had plenty of fun, I’ll guarantee you,” McWherter shared, remembering occasional trips across the Red River for beverages, and spending time on the sandbank at the river’s edge.
“We would write our names in the sand, and they would be visible from the bridge,” McWherter said as she shared about riding the bus to Hugo, Oklahoma, and her mother seeing her name below from the night before. “I had some scrambling to do.”
McWherter recalled Maude Ballard, one of the more experienced reporters, who wanted the newsroom to be quiet unless talk related to work.
“Of course, we wanted to do our stories right, but Miss Maude didn’t want us to ever make a joke. We kinda worked around her because she didn’t have the authority to fire us,” McWherter said.
She married in December 1942 and followed her husband to California while he trained to become a pilot and then came back to Paris and the newspaper when he shipped out to the South Pacific.
Following the war, the couple left Paris. Her husband attended the University of Texas in Austin, where he studied aerospace engineering, and the couple began a family, which through the years, grew to four girls and a boy. They lived in Irving, where he worked for Ling-Temco-Vought, now Vought Aerospace, as supervisor of the wind tunnel group. After retirement in 1974, the family moved to Las Colinas in the Metroplex. He then worked for FluiDyne Engineering as a wind tunnel design consultant and traveled overseas to supervise the construction of wind tunnels in several countries. The couple lived in Carrollton for a brief time and then moved to El Paso in 1981 and to Jacksonville in 2004.
Robert McWherter died in 2008.
