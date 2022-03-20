Roaming the lists of Netflix films, I ran across one called “Margin Call,” with an attractive cast and a plot that made sense given its production year, 2011 — just three years after the financial crisis of 2008. The title comes from a finance term for when an investor must pay back borrowed funds.
The film stars Kevin Spacey (pre-“House of Cards”), Stanley Tucci, Paul Bettany, Simon Baker, Demi Moore and Jeremy Irons, among others. All of them are members of a Wall Street investment banking firm who, in one 24-hour period, must confront the fact that the firm is about to go bankrupt.
It opens on a day in which the firm has begun a major culling, which catches the head of the firm’s risk management department, Eric Dale (Tucci). Dale has been working on something he tries to explain, but no one is listening. As he’s being escorted out, sans computer, sans phone or anything else that might hold firm information, he hands a flash drive to one of the junior members with the words, “Be careful.”
Those words have an ominous sound and the associate, Peter Sullivan, admittedly a bit of a rocket scientist, stays late to investigate. When he checks out the numbers, he realizes the information can’t wait until morning. He gets on the phone and calls his friend, Seth Bregman (Penn Badgeley), who he knows is out drinking with their boss, Will Emerson (Bettany); who calls his boss, Sam Rogers (Spacey).
They try to find Eric, but of course he has no phone. Sam decides he better call in the division head Jared Cohen (Baker) and the chief risk management officer Sarah Robertson (Moore), as well as some other senior management. They concur that Peter’s figures are correct, and the company CEO must be told. John Tuld (Irons) arrives via helicopter and Tuld agrees with Cohen on a firesale of the troubling assets.
It’s Sam who argues that such a cynical maneuver will ruin the firm’s relationships with both clients and within the industry, besides causing dangerous instability in the markets. Sound familiar? Tuld needs someone to blame and guess who it is.
Zachary Quinto plays Dr. Peter Sullivan, a PhD from MIT, who was previously with NASA before joining the world of investment banking — because he wanted to make more money. As he explained it, the firm’s risk profile was wrong, that “volatility levels in the firm’s mortgage-backed securities were being exceeded and the firm would fail.”
J.C. Chandor wrote and directed “Margin Call,” a film that screened at both Sundance and Berlin film festivals. His film intentionally omits naming the firm. But one cannot watch it without making obvious comparisons. In 2008, Goldman Sachs moved quickly to shed as much of its mortgage-backed securities as it could. A fact echoed in one of Tuld’s comments about being first. Lehman Brothers moved second and went bankrupt.
See you at the movies.
