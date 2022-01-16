We all know that excessive holiday eating and drinking can lead to elevated blood sugar, weight gain and a rise in cholesterol levels. Still, more often than not, a telltale sign of excess can rear its tiny but frustrating head — the hiccup. What exactly causes hiccups, and how should we get rid of them? Let’s take a deeper dive.
The medical term for hiccups is singultus, and while I don’t always find word origins especially interesting, the Latin “singult” is a particularly vivid concept that translates loosely to “to catch one’s breath while sobbing.” I can picture that deep gasp now.
Hiccups are an involuntary spasm of the diaphragm, a large, flat, circular muscle that separates the lungs and upper part of the chest from the stomach and other organs in the abdomen. This intermittent, involuntary spasm causes a sharp inhale, snapping the vocal cords shut, resulting in the familiar “hic” sound.
Eating too quickly, eating a large volume of food, or drinking excessive alcohol and carbonated beverages can all provoke hiccups, with most episodes usually lasting less than 48 hours.
Sometimes, however, hiccups can be a sign of a more significant problem, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, an ulcer, or certain types of underlying cancer. In general, hiccups associated with an underlying problem last for well over 48 hours and are accompanied by a constellation of other symptoms.
As hiccups tend to resolve independently without medical treatment, there are a few recommended physical maneuvers to help shorten the episode. Holding your breath for 10 seconds, pulling on your tongue, or performing the Valsalva maneuver (breathing out against a closed airway — like bearing down for a bowel movement) can all send signals through the nerves to the diaphragm muscle and help terminate the episode.
Home remedies are generally safe and easy to perform, even if not consistently effective. Drinking from the wrong side of a glass, for example, biting a lemon or swallowing water while upside-down, have all been popularized as hiccup “cures.”
Ginger is more likely to provide hiccup relief than hiccup provocation, and sipping on a mixture of warm water with lemon juice, or simply sugar dissolved in it might do the trick. Other folk remedies used for hiccups include vinegar, mustard, apple cider, peppermint oil, acupuncture and hypnosis. These hiccup self-help tips are worth a shot if you’re not sure what else to do.
No one wants to look like they are “gasping for breath while sobbing” in any social situation, holiday or otherwise. Drinking alcohol and carbonation in moderation, as well as avoiding overeating or eating too quickly, will help you avoid hiccups altogether. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
