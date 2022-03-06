Cosmos, a women’s luncheon club with the purpose of enjoying food and fellowship in an elegant setting, met Feb. 18 at Paris Golf and Country Club. theme of the luncheon was “opening of the Eiffel Tower on Paris, France.”
The tower, standing 984 feet high, was opened in 1887 and took two and half years to construct. It was named for its designer, Gustave Eiffel.
Hostess were Paula Portugal, Margaret Cobb, Ginn Walker Bowman, Leia Coleman and Ann Norment. They wore tams.
Tables had floor-length black cloths accented with silver chargers and pink white and black fabric squares featuring glittering Eiffel tower designs. Miniature black Eiffel towers were centerpieces containing greenery, pink sweetheart roses and baby’s breath. Place cards were small easels holding artists palettes. Favors were French palmiers made by Portugal.
The champagne table contained a large basket of various loaves of bread, a tall silver wine cooler stand and an Eiffel tower.
Members attending were Lisa Archer, Julie Bassano, LeAnna Bawcum, Tracy Bawcum, Anne Biard, Ginna Bowman, Sonja Campbell, Carla Coleman, Leia Coleman, Barrillion Dougherty, Jena Gant and Kathue Gibbs.
Others were Lindsey Harper, Suzy Harper, Claudia Hunt, Ashley Lassiter, Kristen Lewis, Jo Ann Parkman, Virginia Pitts, Paula Portugal, Alix Putnam, Kristy Pilgrim, Caroline Wear, Margaret Cobb and Judy Gibbons.
Guests were Audrey Mathieu, Margaret Narsone, Callie Thompson, Pamela Anglin, Jimmye Hancock, Debbie Wood, Beverleigh Carpenter, Marsha Stuart, Monique Crook, Amelia Frierson, Haley Michael, Tashia Brewer, Ragan Hurt, DeEtte Cobb and Sidney Bowman.
