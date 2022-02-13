Drug-resistant infections are already an urgent medical concern. They are poised to be one of the most significant, if not the most significant, threats that humanity faces in the next 20 years.
Penicillin was mass-produced in 1941 and was called the “magic bullet,” but science discovered resistance to it in 1942. This “new” drug trend is followed by resistance soon after for almost every drug we use. So, how do we win this war if microbes are the masters of evolution and become resistant to our drugs in such short periods of time?
One key will be changing some of our habits contributing to the problem. Making sure antibiotics are not overprescribed, using prebiotics and probiotics in place of drugs when possible, ensuring medical equipment is sterilized correctly, locking down overuse in the agricultural world and halting the ability to get drugs over the counter are just a few steps societies could take. These steps seem easy, but require education and policies to get them done effectively. Besides the common-sense practices, science is working on innovative ways to combat resistant infections.
One idea is to use evolution to fight evolution. Bacteriophages are viruses that infect only bacteria. They look like little alien ships if you Google them, but they are bacteria’s natural enemy.
A recent article published in the journal Nature Communications is titled “Combination of pre-adapted bacteriophage therapy and antibiotics for treatment of fracture-related infection due to pandrug-resistant Klebsiella pneumonia.” It is free to read online. The article covers a patient who had a wound that would not heal even after two years of antibiotic treatments and multiple surgeries. The researchers identified a bacteriophage that could kill the infection, and they began growing the phage with the patient’s sample. As the phage attacked the patient’s infection in the petri dish, it evolved to be better at its job. The virus picked up mutations that allowed it to kill the drug-resistant Klebsiella more efficiently. After 15 rounds of this directed evolution, the researchers felt they had a good enough mutant. The evolved phages were delivered to the wound via a catheter for six days. The patient’s oozing wound dried up in just three days. It would take a few more months for the patient to begin healing, but the proof of concept had worked in this case.
Google a bit more, and you will find that phage therapy is not a new idea and has been utilized in Europe and Russia for some time. The story of Isabelle Carnell-Holdaway and how phage therapy helped save her is worth a Google search.
Drug resistance can arrive in many ways, but they all involve changes in the bacterial DNA; if science knows the genetic cause that allows a microbe to be resistant, snipping out that gene would end the resistance. CRISPR gene editing technologies are constantly in the news, and these molecular scissors may prove vital in the fight against resistant infections. Combination therapies of CRISPR technology and antibiotics are currently being tested successfully. If you can cut out the drug resistance gene, then the drug will work again! Google “Crispr for antibiotic resistance” if you want to dive into the details.
If we follow science, our societies can easily weather the storm and avoid the tsunami of drug-resistant microbes.
