*Note to readers: Enjoy this previous article by Dr. Jack Brown, who was unavailable this week.
What is the future of medicine? It is a question that can be tough to answer in the long term, but we can look at some scientific advancements in the last 30 years to make some bold predictions.
Science has seen significant progress in our understanding of genetics and the manipulation of the genetic code. Modifying the genome opens many doors to altering cellular life to follow our commands. Genetic engineering has few limits, perhaps only our imagination. We already see treatments, like immunotherapies for cancer, showing great promise. Here, scientists genetically modify immune cells to alter their behavior and attack your cancer. It is a novel approach compared to the traditional cut, burn or poison. Combine this power of genetic modification with the discovery of stem cells, and the future looks bright.
Stem cells have been discussed for decades now and have the power to become any cell type in the human body. Embryonic stem cells have the most potential but carried some controversy. However, science can now reprogram adult cells, like your skin cells, backward into an embryonic state and then change them into something else, like a muscle cell. These are called induced pluripotent stem cells or iPS for short.
Imagine genetically modifying cells like these to become something you need. Replacing faulty insulin-producing beta cells by changing some of your cells into them may cure diabetes in the future — it is already heavily researched. If you dive down the Google rabbit hole and start searching the scientific literature on stem cell research and therapies, you will be inundated with papers. Read over just a few, and your mind will dart down various other “what if” rabbit holes. You will often find something promising at the end of each. The future of medicine will be grounded in the understanding and manipulation of the genetic code of life.
A recent article in the journal Biomaterials Science, titled “Immune-modulatory alginate protects mesenchymal stem cells for sustained delivery of reparative factors to ischemic myocardium,” is a window into a potential future for repairing cardiac function after a heart attack. In the case of this article, the researchers are not utilizing stem cells to become new heart cells. However, you can find research into that also. This team found that they could place mesenchymal stem cells into the damaged area of the heart, and they would release paracrine factors. These tiny signaling molecules have been shown to coax damaged cells to repair themselves and minimize injury. The very cool thing about this research was not using MSCs to improve damaged cells; it was how they did it!
The innate immune system tends to attack MSCs when they are transplanted into a damaged area for therapy, so they hid them. The research team placed the MSCs into a tiny alginate hydrogel capsule and put it into the damaged area of the heart of their mouse models. Alginate hydrogels were developed from brown seaweed and are fully compatible with the human body. They do break down, but they kept the MSCs protected for two weeks, allowing a much more robust repair to the damaged heart cells. A case of science using stem cells to tell damaged cells to fix themselves but only if protected by some seaweed. The future might not be as far off as we think.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.