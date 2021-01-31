Science is forever adding information to the body of knowledge. The ability to tease out the secrets contained in the genetic code of life and manipulate the code itself occurs at breakneck speed. Technology expands and opens up new possibilities all the time. The past couple of weeks in science has been no different, so I decided to write a couple of my most recent favorites.
One of my favorites was the publication of the largest genome ever sequenced. The genome of the Australian lungfish tipped the scales at 43 billion DNA base-pairs. The human genome only comes in at only 3 billion base-pairs of DNA, so this lungfish genome is about 14,000 times larger. It is not every day you run across a fish that can breathe air and is the closest living genetic relative to all animals on land. One of the very cool and predicted discoveries was that the genes controlling the fish’s lung development are shared by all species with lungs, including ourselves. Skeletal features like the radius and ulna, located in our forearm, are also found in the fish’s front fins. The genes responsible for developing the radius and ulna in these fish are also found in amphibians, reptiles and mammals.
The article is diving into one of my favorite fields of study, known as evolutionary developmental biology or Evo-Devo. Evo-Devo compares the master switch genes in animal bodies responsible for setting up the organism’s development and body plan. The genetic code must signal a developing embryo the when, where, and how to build an arm or lungs. The full article is published “open access” in the journal “Nature” if this is your cup of tea. It is titled “Giant lungfish genome elucidates the conquest of land by vertebrates.”
The next article that caught my attention also was published as “open access” in the journal “Nature Communications.” The full title of the article is a hefty read. If you want to take it on, Google the title “Transneuronal delivery of hyper-interleukin-6 enables functional recovery after severe spinal cord injury in mice.” Science news distilled this title into “Paralyzed mice walk again.” A title like that gets many more clicks online. The German-led research team used a designer cytokine called hyperinterleukin-6 (hIL-6) to make the mice walk again.
The hIL-6 cytokine was produced in the lab by combining the active region of the IL-6 protein with the soluble alpha subunit of the IL-6 receptor. This combination allows the hIL-6 designer cytokine to bind directly with a signal-transducing receptor called glycoprotein 130 (GP130). This signal receptor is present in virtually all central nervous system neurons.
Once attached, the hIL-6 kick starts a pathway that stimulates the regeneration of axons in the central nervous system. Regrowing neurons in the central nervous system would be a game-changer for sure. The research team crushed the spinal cords of mice, paralyzing their back legs. They then used a genetically modified virus to deliver the designer hIL-6 cytokine code into the mice’s motor-sensory cortex, stimulating those cells to produce hIL-6. As production of hIL-6 increased, axons started to regrow, and in a couple of weeks, the mice began using their back legs again. Amazing!
Whether it is understanding the past or breaking into the future, science is our candle in the darkness.
