The War Department opened the pack on my back and stuffed in a few extra items.
“Light sweater, extra water bottles, snacks, a spare shirt, six bottles of water, two bananas…”
“Good thing we’re not fishing from a boat.” I learned a long time ago not to bring bananas on a fishing boat. “Aren’t those a little ripe?”
“That’s why we need to eat them today. It’ll be good for us.”
“Bet they’re translucent. I can’t eat clear bananas.”
“They’ll be fine. I’m putting in my hiking boots, just in case these water sandals start rubbing a blister. Oh, socks, too. You want the 35mm in there?”
“No, I’ll hang it around my neck.”
This proved to be problem number two. The first was a significant mistake that morning when I absently laid my cap on the bed. I knew better, but forgot I had the cap in my hand when I was gathering everything together at five that morning. Some folks roll their eyes at a superstition supported by every cowboy that ever walked, but I take it seriously.
Our friends Mike and Keri were also preparing for the hike through Oak Creek Canyon outside of Sedona. They carried a water bottle each, and Mike had a walking stick to support his two rebuilt hips.
“You want one of these sticks, Rev?”
I adjusted the weight on my shoulders.
“Naw, it’ll get in the way every time I stop to take a picture.”
“It’ll keep you stable.”
“I’ll be fine.”
We struck out, following a well-established trail through tall ponderosa pines dwarfed by sheer cliffs hundreds of feet above the tallest branches. We were a hundred yards down the trail when a forty-something gentleman passed our slower foursome. He gave me a broad grin.
“I am happy to see you do not have to use a stick, yet.”
He was gone before I could process his comment. I called to the War Department.
“Was that some kind of compliment?”
“You should take it as that.”
The soft sand path gave way to river rocks at the first shallow-water crossing forty yards away. We scattered across a field of tumbled stones ranging from pea size, to chunks as big as a hall closet, finding four different paths through the obstacles.
Mike reached the water first, studying the crossing. Keri stopped to admire the view high overhead. I caught a glimpse of the War Department at my ten-o’clock position just as my left toe caught a buried rock anchored like an iceberg.
The tiny tip stopped the forward motion of my hiking shoe and to quote the War Department, “You fell like a tree.”
Here’s the problem. I didn’t have that walking stick to help stabilize the stumble, and decades of carrying a 35mm camera came into play. I toppled like the aforementioned tree and instinctively cradled the expensive camera in my right hand.
Left arm extended, both knees hit the rocks at the same time as my right temple slammed into the rocks. Pain exploded in my right temple.
I’ve been thrown from horses and bulls. I’ve fallen out of trees, and been hit by grand-slam baseballs. In my younger years I tried to win fights by slamming my face against the fists of adversaries, but have never in my life felt a blow like the one that split my cheek and busted my eyeglasses.
The War Department reports my following comments.
“Well that hurt.” I rolled to my side to see if both eyes still worked. “@#&$#*er!”
She rushed forward.
“Dear God! Are you all right?”
“&#$*!”
Her hand extended toward my prone position.
“Can you get up?”
Little birdies circled my head like cartoon characters.
“That sky sure is blue. *@&#!”
Mike carefully picked his way back to where I was trying to sit up, off balance by the pack, camera, and a right hand that looked as if had been through a meat grinder.
“That was impressive. Anything broke?”
“My pride and maybe this finger” I held up my middle left finger.
He frowned at the well-known, popular highway gesture.
“Looks like it works to me, but it’s already swelling.”
He helped me to my feet and I sat on a boulder to take stock of the damage.
“&#&*!” Blood flowed from a dozen divots in my hand and face. “It’s a good thing I have a first aid kit.”
The War Department broke out antiseptic wipes to clean the blood off my face.
“Wow.”
“That’s what I’ve been saying.”
“No, you’ve been saying @*$$@!!!!”
“Oh, that’s how it came out, huh?”
Mike looked back down the trail.
“I think I’m done with hiking today.”
After a few minutes, I stood.
“I’m gonna finish this hike if it kills me.”
Mike nodded.
“I’ll have 911 keyed up for you.”
“Thanks.” I took a step and both shredded knees rubbed against the inside of my pants “It’ll be a while, but we’ll make it.”
The War Department held out her hand.
“Give me your pack. We need to eat a banana first. You’ll need the potassium.”
I turned to Mike.
“Tell the rescue team my potassium levels will be high when they find us.”
And we finished the six-mile round trip hike.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.