Right now the United States is at historic 10-year lows for the U.S. Treasury rates, creating excellent conditions for a home mortgage, as well as a competitive local real estate market, according to Morgan Pridemore with Liberty National Bank.
“Mortgage demand has been very active in Lamar County due to the low rate environment and the effects of Covid-19,” she said. “Many people are concentrating on upgrading their space with home improvements, etc., because they cannot travel and are spending more time at home. Also the low inventory of houses for sale in our area has created a very active buy/sell market and a demand for new construction.”
The Federal Reserve has pushed the Treasury bill rate to “historic lows,” and creating much better rates for home mortgages, she said.
“Right now is one of the best times in recent memory to secure a mortgage to purchase, improve, or refinance your home,” Pridemore said.
When considering a home mortgage, she added people need to know some basic things:
• For a fixed-rate mortgage, your principal and interest payment stay the same for as long as you have your loan;
• With an adjustable-rate mortgage, ARM, your rate and payments could increase. If you are planning to sell your home within a short period of time you might consider an ARM;
• Choosing the right down payment can make a difference on the rate and payment. Paying more down can avoid mortgage insurance; and
• Some loans are safer and more predictable than others. It is a good idea to make sure you are comfortable with the risks you are taking on when you buy your home, she added.
Pridemore said there are some tips she encourages people to consider about a home mortgage:
• How much do we want to budget for all the monthly housing costs, including repairs, furniture and new appliances?
“Based on your whole financial picture, think about whether you want to take on the mortgage payment plus the other costs of homeownership,” Pridemore said. “Your lender can consider only if you are able to repay your mortgage, not whether you will be comfortable repaying your loan.”
• What’s more important – a bigger home with a larger mortgage or more financial flexibility?
• What will a mortgage payment mean for other financial goals?
• Understand your credit.
“Get your credit report at annualcreditreport.com and check it for errors,” Pridemore said. “If you find mistakes, submit a request to each of the credit bureaus asking them to fix the mistake. Correcting errors on your credit report may raise your score in 30 days or less. It’s a good idea to correct errors before you apply for a mortgage.”
For information about correcting errors on a credit report, visit consumerfinance.gov.
“To improve credit and chances of getting a better mortgage, get current on your payments and stay current,” Pridemore said. “Be careful making any big purchases on credit before you close on your home.”
She also encouraged borrowers to look at a range of options.
“Talking to different lenders helps you to know what options are available and to feel more in control,” Pridemore said. “Loan costs can vary widely from lender to lender, so review your loan estimate and compare total loan costs. Total loan costs include what your lender charges to make the loan, as well as costs for services such as appraisal and title. Learn more about loan costs, and get help comparing options, at consumerfinance.gov/owning-a-home.”
At Liberty National Bank, they offer a pre-qualification for home loans, she said.
“Here at Liberty a loan officer can pre-qualify you for a home loan before a real estate contract is signed, or qualify you after the contract has been negotiated,” Pridemore said. “Mortgage processing is done at our main bank at 305 Lamar Ave. or our branch at 140 N. Collegiate in Paris. In either case, we ask that you complete a standard home loan application and then meet with one of our loan officers. Home loan applications are available at the main bank, Pridemore or online at lnbparis.com.”
When applying, people need to have ready their personal information, including a driver’s license or other government-issued ID, their Social Security card or third-party document verifying number and a divorce decree if needed. They also need employment information, including W-2 forms for the past year, pay stubs for the previous 30 days, direct deposit verification, letter from employer, proof of additional income, such as Social Security benefits, child support (if applicable) and federal income tax returns for the previous two years and year-to-date profit and loss statements (if self-employed). They also need the property information, such as a copy of the real estate purchase agreement, the contractor’s bid for house plans or specifications for new home construction loans, and an existing survey or legal description of the property.
