Gee, I hate to disappoint Julia Furukawa after her kind article in Tuesday’s paper, but I “got bupkus” for films this week. I looked for a couple of streaming films and drew a couple of duds on Netflix. I tried going to the movies Monday night, after several of you asked me to start writing about films showing locally. But the theater was dark and the weekend looks mostly like one of those old drive-in theaters that show a bazillion old films, so you can take a blanket and pillow, fall asleep for a bit, then wake, grab more popcorn and just watch whatever is next in line.
Movies 8 is going to screen the Denzel Washington/Rami Malek/Jared Leto crime drama, “The Little Things.” They also have Liam Neeson’s latest action thriller “The Marksman,” that’s like his “Taken” films, but instead of European capitals, he’s out West.
I’m sure at least one of these films on Netflix will make someone happy. “Big Stone Gap” is a sophomoric 2014 romantic comedy written and directed by Adriana Trigiani from her book by the same name (remember what I’ve always said about someone directing their own screenplay? Well it’s worse when it’s also from their book).
I chose it for the cast — Ashley Judd, Patrick Wilson, Jenna Elfman and Whoopi Goldberg. It even has Chris Sarandon in a cameo at the end looking deader than his vampire in 1985’s “Fright Night.” So what went wrong? Too much schmaltz.
It was filmed in the Virginia town for which it’s named and premiered at the 2014 Virginia Film Festival, released to Universal Home Entertainment in 2016. Ashley Judd has always been a favorite of mine, undervalued as an actress who wanted to be more successful as a political activist. She has a Masters in public administration from Harvard. Hang in there.
“The Half of it” is a 2020 coming-of-age romantic comedy written and directed by Alice Wu, who began the screenplay while working for Microsoft. She left the company for a career in film.
The lead character is a Chinese American girl, Ellie Chu, finishing her final year and trying to incur the least amount of hectoring at Squahamish High School. She has a small job with the railroad, helps her dad, and usually writes five or six term papers for extra cash. Her English teacher doesn’t mind, complimenting her for six differing perspectives on Plato.
Ellie’s life is generally uneventful, until Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) asks her to help him woo the school’s beauty, Aster Flores — shades of “Cyrano de Bergerac” via cell phone. But no one can predict everything Paul sets in motion, much less Ellie and Aster (Alexxis Lemire).
See you at the movies.
