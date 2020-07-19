I was jolted awake at 1:30 this morning when the War Department’s cell phone played a loud tune on her nightstand. To me, phones ringing at night signify trouble. When we were growing up, no one ever called our house after eight in the evening, and if it rang after that, and someone wasn’t in the hospital or dead, the Old Man would have a fit.
The only time he ever answered late at night was when I was about eight years old, and a voice said they were from a radio station and he would win a (fill in the blank here) if he knew the name of the Lone Ranger’s horse.
“Hi ho, Silver!” Pleased that he knew the answer, and had won a prize, he hung up and came back to bed.
Nope. No prize ever arrived, and he was bitter about phones ringing at night forever after.
Now it was different on Granddad’s farm in Lamar County. In addition to raising crops and livestock, he was the constable for Precinct 3. That meant the phone rang at all hours of the day and night. And to make matters even more interesting, it was a party line, so many of the calls weren’t for us.
Groggy from sleep this morning, the War Department answered after the fourth round of music, only to find it was a robocall. She hung up and it immediately rang again, this time from another number. She answered and a voice asked if she had a husband. She rolled over to be sure I was still there, then hung up.
It rang again. Different number. She killed the ring.
The fourth time, she turned her phone off, but her Apple Watch was still on, and vibrated to tell her another call was coming in. She turned if off, too, and her side of the bed was disconnected from the world.
While I was trying to go back to sleep, that little flurry of calls brought back memories of being at the farm when calls came in. Though it was Granddad’s job to respond to whatever issues arose, he didn’t like to answer the black phone. I remembered one evening…
Ring!!!
He glanced up from watching I Dream of Jeanne.
“Mama, the phone’s ringing.”
Instead of stating the obvious, that the phone was so loud you could hear it ring up at the barn, she came in from the kitchen.
“Hello?”
“Miss Esther, is Joe there?”
“Just a minute.” She held out the phone. “It’s for you.”
“Who is it?”
Of course the obvious answer, had it been the War Department and me, would have been, “You heard what I just said. You’re sitting right there.”
But being from a different generation and different era, Miss Esther said, “She didn’t give a name.”
“What does she want?”
Obvious answer here.
“She didn’t say.”
From there, he grunted out of his rocker four feet away and took the receiver. “What?”
“John Smith’s cows are out on the road.”
“Which pasture?”
She gave him directions, such as, “Out past the store. You know where that turnoff is past the barn…”
All the while, I’d sit and listen, and file everything away for future use.
Not long after such a call, Cousin and I were down at the pool, shooting with our BB guns, and started talking about phones.
He cocked the air rifle and shot at…a cow pie, or a stick, or a snake, or a frog, or a passing dragonfly, or a leaf, or whatever caught his eye at that particular moment.
“I think it’d be cool to have one of those wrist radios like Dick Tracy wears.”
We’d discussed such devices in the past and thought the walkie talkies I got for Christmas one year were the perfect solution. That experiment didn’t turn out like we expected, though, because we usually stood in different rooms of the same house and asked, “Can you hear me now?”
From there, we had nothing to talk about, so we just made rude noises at each other.
We stood in the hot July sun, brainstorming.
“You and I are always together.” I watched him look for another target. “What do we need wrist radios for? What I’d like to have is a phone in cool places, like the bathroom, or in the barn, or in the car.”
“Who would you talk to?”
“You, and my buddy Gary from school.”
“What about?”
“I don’t know. Things, while I sit on the pot.”
“Y’all have that long cord on your phone at home. It’ll reach your bathroom, or you can take the phone to the living room, if you want to.”
He was right. The phone nook was in our little hall, but the Old Man found an eight-foot cord somewhere, so we could take it around the corner where it rested on the back of the couch. It became essential when I was in high school. There was enough cord to reach into my room where I closed the door and lay on the floor to talk.
An idea popped into my head.
“I’m gonna invent a telephone that’s like a walkie talkie that you can carry in your pocket. No matter where you are, you can talk to people.”
“About what?”
“You keep asking that.”
“Well, I don’t have much to say, except maybe ask when you’re coming over.”
I thought about my older cousins.
“We can talk to girls when we get older.”
“What about?”
I shot him a look.
“Whatever comes up.”
“I don’t think people would want that.”
“Maybe not. They probably wouldn’t wear phones like wrist watches either, because dumb people would probably call and want to know stupid stuff.”
“Like what?”
“Like if you’re married.”
