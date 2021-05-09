It was early in the morning on the 27th of May in 1961 when a young American biochemist named Marshall Nirenberg was able to read the first word in the genetic code of life. Like all great leaps, Marshall had to stand on the shoulders of genius to accomplish the task of reading the instructions for life on Earth.
By the middle 1950s, science had proven DNA is what species pass on to create future generations, but no one knew how. Chemically speaking, life was primarily water and protein. Proteins were combinations of 20 different amino acids linked in chains, but how did they get in the proper order? Today we know changing a single amino acid in the chain of almost 600 that makes hemoglobin protein can cause diseases like sickle cell anemia. Marshall and other researchers, Heinrich Matthaei, Maxine Singer, Robert Martin and Har Gobind Khorana, worked to crack the code in under five years, a problem most researchers thought would last a lifetime.
Science builds on past discoveries and relies on the constant flow of new minds thinking of novel innovations based on past knowledge. This can be simply using an old laboratory technique in a new way or, on occasion, inventing/discovering a completely new tool. Marshall and his team utilized the old and the new to devise a system for learning the language of DNA.
Their first innovation was being able to create synthetic RNA. Messenger RNA was thought to be the carrier of DNA’s code to a ribosome for reading, but it had not been proven yet. The next innovation was creating a cell-free system for conducting the research. Marshall and his team exploded E. coli bacteria to do this. They used the cellular liquid called cytoplasm from these bacteria as their cell-free system. The cytoplasm contained all the enzymes and protein-reading ribosomes that they needed. Then it was time to experiment. The team utilized an old technique for tracking amino acids by radiation. Radioactive isotopes of different atoms can be used to synthesize “hot” versions of molecules. Heinrich would take each of the 20 amino acids of life and synthesize them to be “hot” or “cold” using isotopes of carbon.
The first mRNA code they tested was just a chain of uracil called a poly-U. They inserted their poly-U code into the 20 different solutions of E. coli cytoplasm, each containing a single “hot” amino acid and 19 “cold.” Next, they waited to see which of the 20 solutions registered changes in radioactivity. The tube containing the hot amino acid phenylalanine reported a change. The poly-U mRNA had directed the ribosomes in that tube to build proteins containing only the amino acid phenylalanine. So UUU was the code word meaning phenylalanine. They began repeating the same experiment with different mRNA sequences. Their poly-C (cytosine) mRNA yielded only proteins made of the hot amino acid proline, so CCC was the code word for proline. Poly-A mRNA produced proteins containing only lysine.
The experiments continued, and by 1966, biology had the Rosetta Stone of life. Researchers had found 64 code words for the 20 different amino acids in life. That 64-word codebook is in every biology text today, and it revolutionized all of biology. The power unlocked by these experiments in the early 1960s is nearly incomprehensible.
