Every January, the local gyms seem to be packed with people jumping headfirst into a new or intensified exercise routine as part of a New Year’s Resolution. In fact, a poll by YouGov found about 30% of polled Americans were setting resolutions for 2021, and 50% of those polled said their top resolution was to exercise more. Are you one of those Americans? Have you stuck with it beyond the two week mark? If so, good for you.
To reap the health benefits of exercise, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic exercise and two weight training sessions per week. The aerobic activity can consist of anything steady and rhythmic such as cycling, swimming, dance, walking, jogging, etc. The weight training sessions can be as specific or general as you’d like, but make sure you’re hitting most major muscle groups each week. The ACSM also recommends to start where you are, use what you have, and do what you can.
Start where you are: If you haven’t exercised in months or years, it’s not logical to jump into an intense exercise program full force. Start at your current fitness level, and don’t be upset if it’s below where you were five years ago. If you need guidance on how to modify your exercise routine, utilize the FITT principle. You can alter the FITT parameters to increase or decrease the stress on your body based on how it is responding to exercise. Too easy? Increase how often, how intense or the time spent exercising. Too difficult or starting to “feel your age”? Decrease how often, how intense or the time spent exercising to prevent injury. Google is a great place to start if you want more information on the FITT principle and how to use it.
Use what you have: Avoiding the gym due to Covid-19? Create an exercise routine to perform using household items or just body weight. For example, doing a push up leaned against the countertop is a great way to work your arms, core, shoulders and back without any equipment. You would gradually lower the surface where you place your hands to make it more difficult until you could do a traditional push up on the ground. There are lots of ways to get moving at home — if you’re needing help creating a home exercise program, reach out to a professional that can create a program using what you have and starting at your fitness level.
Do what you can: The goal is to strive for progress, not perfection. In my opinion, a big downfall of resolutions is we often take an “all or nothing” approach, such as, “I’m going to get up and exercise at 6 a.m. every morning before work.” Then the first time your toddler keeps you up all night and you trade your workout for sleep, you feel like a failure and give up. An alternative approach is to set a goal with specific steps required to achieve that goal. As you start working on the small, achievable steps, you will be working towards a much larger goal without such harsh consequences if you go astray for a few days. You’re more likely to stick with it if you give yourself a little grace and are able keep moving in the right direction, no matter how slow.
Whether you stick to your resolution for two weeks, two months, or two years, you should be proud that you made the commitment to work on yourself. Henry Ford said: “Progress is progress no matter how small.” Any step taken towards a positive change in your life is a step in the right direction. In fact, it puts you one step closer than the other 70% of Americans that didn’t set any resolutions for 2021, so if you did, be proud.
