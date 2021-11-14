"Why do we go down home so much?”
The question from my 6-year-old self seemed logical at the time. “Down home” was my grandparent’s small farm in Lamar County, Texas. Just seventeen miles from the Paris town square, their little frame house sat perched on a hill within spitting distance of the Red River.
It was where my parents were from, and when we were going down home, it meant visiting those who still lived there and our own roots.
The Old Man cut his eyes from behind the steering wheel of our 1959 Ford pickup. The windows were down and cool November air flowed through the cab.
“Would you rather stay at home?”
That meant our East Dallas home in Urbandale, within sight of downtown and the red Pegasus that was the tallest object in the city at the time. We lived amid the rows of small frame homes that were built after WWII, and housed blue collar workers like my family.
I thought about the small yard, the back yard with its tall cottonwood, the sidewalks and the concrete street in front of the house. Then the country came to mind. The woods, the pool full of fish, the open pastures and the scissortails and dove and the land north of Grandpa’s place that seemed to stretch into infinity. It was full of gullies and open pastureland.
“No.”
“Then there you go. Your mama always wants to see her mama, and you boys like to run the woods and fields. I thought you liked going up here.” Right then he and I were headed to the bottoms so I could shoot my BB gun and explore. “We could stay home more, if that’s what you want.”
“I’d rather be here.”
“That’s what I thought. Kids need to get outside, get a few chiggers and ticks on ‘em, and y’all don’t do much of that when we’re in town.”
He was right. Some of the kids who lived around me hung out up at the school only a block and a half away, but if you weren’t playing some kind of ball, or climbing the jungle gym that parents would blanch at today, there wasn’t much else to do.
The Old Man shifted his chew from one cheek to the other.
“Kids need to fish when they want to. It teaches them things.”
“Like what?”
“Patience, sometimes. You’re always wanting to reel everything in to check your bait, but if your bobber’s been still since you pitched it out, then the worm or minnow should still be on there. Sometimes you have to sit there quiet and listen.”
We’d been fishing in the shade the day before and hoping for Old Tom to bite, but getting little action. Patient as Job, the Old Man sat for hours while I fidgeted and made enough noise to rival a high school basketball game.
“I was bored.”
“I wasn’t. I like listening to the leaves in the breeze or watching the birds and squirrels and that deer you didn’t see.”
“You saw a deer?”
“I did. You were busy looking at the ground in front of you.”
“Why didn’t you tell me?”
“You didn’t earn it. You played in the dirt and leaves, and kept wanting to reel in your rig. If you’d been looking around, you would have also seen that bee tree and the hole in the limb where the woodpecker lived.”
“I missed all that.”
“Yep, and that’s another reason we come back here whenever we can. You’ll learn to enjoy the outdoors and not have your head stuck in that television all the time.”
I loved watching Captain Kangaroo and Romper Room, but I also liked sitting on the couch with my parents watching Leave It To Beaver, a program we were going to miss that night because my grandparent’s television only received Channel 12, and they didn’t carry the show. That’s what I’d been talking about.
“I’m taking you down here to the woods so you can do the things I did when I was your age, only I’d just leave the house and run wild with my cousins. Your mama won’t let you do what I did, so we drive down here to get away from her worrying and let you have fun.”
“I like swinging on those grapevines over the gully.”
“I did too.”
Vines thick as my arm hung from tall hardwoods, and I loved swinging like Tarzan over the ravines that drained down into the river. I even had Tarzan’s yell down as well, though it didn’t sound the same. When I tired of being the ape man, I took off through the woods with my BB gun while the Old Man opened both doors on the pickup and napped in the seat with his feet hanging out.
He never seemed to worry.
Pulling under the shade of a wide oak, he killed the engine and we sat in silence for a few moments, listening to the tick of the cooling engine.
“All right, hoss. Have at it.”
Feeling like Tarzan, I took one last look at the faded blue pickup and stepped into the woods down home to be a kid.
