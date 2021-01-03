What started as a Halloween costume has led to a small, icy business with a charitable twist.
Paris native Jessica Hardgrove has started a part-time business visiting birthday parties and other events as Queen Elsa from the Disney animated film “Frozen,” and she will donate 20% of the proceeds to charities.
“It is incredible,” Hardgrove said. “Just the way they react. I know when I was a little girl, I loved princesses, so to be able to do this for them it just makes me really happy.”
A couple of years ago, she and her sister, Jenna, went as Elsa and Princess Anna for Halloween.
“We had no idea it would be such a big hit,” Hardgrove said. “I mean, we took pictures with so many kids, and it was a blast, so I was like ‘I kind of want to keep this going.’”
The idea got lost for a couple of years, but recently her friend, Stephanie Leonard, opened a physical location for her online children’s boutique, The Picky Piglet. As part of the holiday festivities, Leonard asked Hardgrove to come visit the store as Queen Elsa, and a second business was born.
“So after I did that, I decided to start my own thing up as a way to raise money for charity,” Hardgrove said. “I thought it would be worth a try at least. I always wanted to go to Disney World when I was little, and I never got to, so maybe I’m bringing a little piece of it here.”
Her day job is working at RPM Staffing in Paris. The 2009 graduate of Prairiland ISD has two sons, Benny and Jet. She admits she’s an Elton John fan, but her oldest, 8, was actually named for her brother, Benjamin Hardgrove, an Iraqi War veteran who died this past April.
Hardgrove said her brother was injured 14 years ago in a car accident after coming home from serving in the military in Iraq and Afghanistan. He received a traumatic brain injury, and for the past seven of those 14 years, she had been helping to take care of her brother.
“And you know, before this, I didn’t really get out much or get to do anything because I took care of my brother, and he had traumatic brain injury, so to be able to do this, I kind of feel like it gives me another purpose, if that makes sense,” Hardgrove said.
She loves getting to be Elsa, she said, and yes, she does sing the song, and when she does, her tiny admirers do sing along.
“I do. I do sing the song,” Hardgrove said. “They have a blast. There was this one little boy, he is my biggest fan. He was just crazy about it. It’s the cutest thing.”
Her dressing up hasn’t always elicited a great reaction. During her appearance at The Picky Piglet, some of the toddlers were just not having it. Also, the day before that, she went to the business as an elf, one of Santa’s helpers, and accidently scared her youngest, Jet.
“I dressed as an elf, the day before, at the Picky Piglet, and my own 4-year-old son came in and didn’t recognize me and was terrified,” Hardgrove said. “He’s like, ‘You are not my mom,’ so it was really funny.”
Hardgrove is researching what children’s charities will receive the donations and mentioned she would like to donate to local charities as well, like CASA for Kids.
“I’m not sure if I’ll pick a specific one, but different children’s charities, you know, maybe a different one each time. I’m not really sure about that,” she said.
She has her own Facebook page and even created her own website, she said, to make it easier to book events. Her webpage is www.pariselsa.com/, and her Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/elsaofparis. To book an event, text or call 903-491-1698.
