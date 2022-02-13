I always had a thing for fire. Not to the point of being an arsonist, though. My folks didn’t have any problems with us kids making campfires, especially in cold weather, as long as we made sure they wouldn’t get out of hand.
That was always something that made me wonder. I had to use rocks or bricks to make a firepit, and rocks were hard to come by at my grandmother’s place. For some reason there were always bricks around, so I always had that ring, but it never looked as good as those on television or movies.
But I listened and built my campfires in open areas, or hemmed up with those aforementioned bricks. Then one damp winter day I had an idea. Using a shovel, I scooped out a wide, shallow hole out in the pasture instead of making a fire ring.
Dragging up a couple of tree trunks, I piled on huge chunks of wood and spent the next two hours trying to get it lit. I’d heard the word, kindling, but had no idea what that meant. After a morning of trial and error, I finally coaxed a flame to life.
It was a chilly day, and I huddled close to the growing fire until I got hungry, and that’s when things went kinda south.
I was still in my mountain man stage at that time, and had absorbed as much information as I could about their way of life. Words like pemmican, waugh, pilgrim, pelts, Indian lodges and jerky swirled in my head.
Once, when the Old Man told me something that was a surprise, I responded, “Waugh!”
After recovering from the look he gave me, I never used it again.
But I was hungry and beef jerky had just come on the market, long thin slivers of dried beef that tasted wonderful. I decided to make my own. The Old People dried buffalo, venison and fish.
Since it was too hard to kill a deer with a BB gun, I decided on beef and fish. I don’t know how I did it, because my grandmother was always in the kitchen from daylight ‘til dawn, but on that day she was nowhere in sight. I opened the chest-style freezer and not wanting to get something she’d miss, I dug to the bottom and found a steak wrapped in white paper with a date going back to the Roosevelt administration.
The only problem was the big steak was hard as Roosevelt’s tombstone, so it needed to defrost it first. Back at the fire, I leaned three sticks together in the way I thought those mountain men would do it and propped the still-wrapped chunk of steak against them to defrost.
There was always an old Zebco 33 in the smokehouse, and I used a piece of raw bacon from the smokehouse as bait. The pool wasn’t far away, and in no time I pitched my rig into the deepest part and waited.
.After about half an hour, one took the bait and I pulled in a small yellow cat.
“Huzzah!”
A voice startled me so bad I almost fell into the icy water.
“I can’t believe you’re fishing today.”
I turned to see Cousin on the bank
“Come on, we’re gonna make fish jerky.”
He followed me back over the hill.
“Sure, but what’re you cooking back at the fire?”
“Not cooking. Making beef jerky.”
“Uh, I think you’re cooking something.”
“Why do you say that?”
“Because whatever’s wrapped in that paper’s smoking like a locomotive.”
With my fish in tow, we raced to the bonfire just in time to see the white paper burst into flame. I kicked the steak away from the fire and we stamped out the flames. Lucky for us, only one side had a little singe on it, but the back side was still frozen.
Cousin picked it up and read off what was left of the paper
“Why’d you get a roast?”
“I didn’t. It’s a steak.”
“It’s a roast. See here. It says roast.”
I peered at the faded letters
“I thought it said Roosevelt.”
“So how do we make fish jerky?”
I’d seen enough old photos of fish on drying racks, so I had a good handle on it.
“Like this.”
I remembered a wooden folding rack stored in the smokehouse. Mama’d once used to dry clothes in front of the space heater and I hadn’t seen it in the house since. We set the rack up close to the flames and I used clothes pins to attach the fish by the tail.
“Now, while this smokes, let’s slice up the meat.”
“Shouldn’t we skin and gut it first?”
“Naw, I doubt the Indians went to so much trouble.”
Using Cousin’s dull pocket knife, we hacked off a few slivers of beef and again used clothes pins to hang them on the rack that I believe might have been a little close to the flames. I figured that out when one side of the rack burst into flame and collapsed inward on the fire.
Cousin studied the sizzling meat and black carcass that was once a fish. “I don’t believe that’s the way they used to do it.”
Dejected, I backed away from the heat
“Hey, they had to learn too.”
Cousin nodded. “You’re probably right.” He held out his hand. “Want some jerky?”
