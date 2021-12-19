Netflix last Friday began streaming “The Unforgivable,” one of those odd films that sees a pre-release of a couple of weeks in mainstream theaters, then goes to cable. I have yet to figure out what the monetary reward is for production companies that make the films. Are they a little appetizer? A little ‘amuse- bouche’?
Sandra Bullock’s visage is unrelentingly hard, playing a woman who has spent the last 20 years in prison for murder, its circumstance reeled out in flashbacks that carry us right to the end of the film.
Looking waif thin, with her pale face drawn and her mouth a straight line, we open on instructions from her parole officer as he drives Ruth Slater to a flophouse in Seattle’s Chinatown, handing her a job contact at a fish factory. The flophouse is crowded and dangerous. The fish factory work is long hours for minimum wage, smelly work that’s hard to wash off in the brief ten minutes that is her daily allotment in the communal shower.
Ruth was serving time for the death of the local sheriff, shot while trying to evict Ruth and her little sister Katie from their family home. They were farmers, until their father died. Their mother died giving birth.
All Ruth wants to do is find Katie and make sure she’s okay. She was only five when she went into foster care after Ruth was arrested, and while she wrote her letter after letter, Katie never answered. Social services forwarded them to Katie’s adoptive family, but they thought it was in her best interests to not reveal the whole sordid mess. After all, Katie didn’t remember anything. But Ruth has only one goal. Find Katie.
But finding her little sister is an arduous process. For one thing, she’s forbidden to try to contact anyone. For another, she has “cop killer” written all over her back. The sheriff’s sons live in Seattle now. They are notified when she’s released, and they’re not happy she’s out and their dad is dead. Their lives didn’t turn out so great either.
Richard Thomas and Linda Emond play Michael and Rachel Malcolm, Katherine, Katie’s adoptive parents. Vincent D’Onofrio and Viola Davis play the couple currently living in Slater’s old house, who play a briefer, but more central role in Ruth’s story.
The film is based on the 2009 British miniseries “Unforgiven,” written by Sally Wainwright. German director Nora Fingscheidt actually hews to the original, despite its shortening.
I hate to admit it, but I actually sat through this film with the same sense of dread with which I watched last week’s “Power of the Dog.” You just knew something was going to explode. And like last week’s film, it didn’t. And it’s definitely not maudlin. See you at the movies.
