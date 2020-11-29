About 40 years ago, during my pupal stages, the boys at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department lost their minds and decided that a good way to establish bag limits for ducks was to score them according to species and sex.
Each bird had a numerical score and as the hunter shot the incoming waterfowl, and he or she was required to keep an accurate tally, the order in which birds were shot, and quit when the score reached the designated limit.
Those higher mathematics were required of boys who had trouble counting to twenty-one with all their shoes and clothes on, and who could barely keep track of how many shells went into their guns after it was plugged.
My own limitations in computing scores came from 1964, when they changed from teaching us arithmetic, and moved to mathematics. Numbers I got, and I was great at fractions back then, but when they decided we all needed enough computational skills to help send people into outer space, I couldn’t then, and still can’t now, understand how letters and little squiggly lines turned into mathematics.
Lordy, what a sentence.
We didn’t have calculators back when they established the point system for waterfowl, well, they did, but they cost hundreds of dollars. So everyone had to do that math in their heads, or like me, write on a forearm with a pen.
That’s what almost got us in trouble with Hill Lawrence, the local game warden.
The most bizarre incident coming to mind was early one brilliant winter morning in the Red River bottoms of Lamar County. It was one of those family hunts some of us subject ourselves to during a time when we feel that hunting with relatives is preferable to hunting for relatives, though there are a couple that would look good on my wall.
Cousin, Tim and Tom, a 10-year-old, two or three strangers that simply appeared that morning, and Cousin’s gassy Labrador retriever all packed in his jeep for the mile long trip to our staging area.
Cousin drove fast under the early morning stars, because of the dog, who apparently suffered from gastrointestinal problems so severe that he was soon thereafter classed as a health hazard by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Upon arriving, we untangled ourselves in the dark jeep, unsheathed decoys and shotguns and scattered throughout tall cattails lining a wide, shallowly flooded field. We floated our decoys and settled down to wait.
Just after legal shooting time, the sound of wind whistling over the wings of incoming mallards came to us. They passed over a decoy spread in a wide pool not 30 yards out from our impromptu stands. The ducks made a second pass as we kept our heads low and peeked from under wide hat brims.
Their long necks snaked down to examine the decoys. Apparently, they looked all right and the birds set their wings. Shotguns boomed and ducks fell with a splash.
The first flight set the stage for the remainder of the morning. The sun rose higher and more birds came in. By 8 a.m., we were through, and the hunters around me emerged from the cattails to retrieve the last of their downed birds.
Then we realized we were in trouble. None of us had ever hunted ducks in such a large group, and our scores were all bollixed up.
I scratched my head.
“Remember guys. The count is different if you shoot a drake before a hen, or is it the other way around?”
Soon everyone was standing there, scratching until it looked like we all had head lice.
Sighing, Cousin knelt in the mud and began sorting birds, lining them up in front of each person and trying to tally the score. The 10-year-old hunkered down on a dry spot, immediately demonstrating his intelligence quotient as compared to Cousin, and dug the current rules and regulations book out of the oversize hunting vest he wore.
With the kid’s help, we all tallied again.
“You boys better get it right.” Tim pointed to the top of a small hill. “That truck up there belongs to the game warden and he’s watching us through binoculars.”
We looked up, and sure enough, I saw sunlight reflect off field glasses in Hill Lawrence’s hands. Cousin started counting on his fingers.
Half an hour later, the points were right. Each of us picked up the appropriate birds and slipped them into our vests. Waving goodbye to the others, we climbed into our vehicle. Leading the way, Cousin steered up the shallow grade and drove slowly up the dirt road.
He braked beside Hill’s truck. We exchanged pleasantries for a while and Cousin got to the point.
“You want to check our birds? I believe our points are right.”
The dog took that opportunity to gas us all. The wind took the dog’s emissions through the cab of the game warden’s truck.
We all blanched and Cousin offered an explanation.
“He likes chili. I think that’s the problem.”
Hill reared back and waved us on.
“I don’t need to check y’alls birds. I’ve been watching you boys all morning. I know you wouldn’t have driven up here if the count wasn’t right. Now go on before I cite y’all for air pollution.”
“It’s his dog.” I accused.
“Don’t matter. You’re all in this together.”
He was right.
We dove off, with three gasping hunters hanging over the Jeep’s sides while Cousin muttered under his breath.
“Next time we won’t worry about counting points if we still have this dog with us.”
