Most everyone is familiar with the chimpanzee, but did you know there are two types of chimps with distinct appearances and behaviors?
In Africa, the Congo River acts as a barrier between the two populations of chimpanzees. North of the Congo lives the common chimpanzee, Pan troglodytes. These chimps are what you see at most zoos. South of the Congo River lives the bonobo or gracile chimpanzees, Pan paniscus, which are not seen in many zoos, partly due to their unique social behavior.
Genetically speaking, the two groups of chimp differ by less than 1% in their genome sequences and have only been separated by the Congo River for about 2 million years. They may be very similar genetically, but the societies they have created are pretty unique.
In appearance, the common chimpanzee is much more robust, and it is easy to tell which a male is or a female just by size alone. The common chimp’s legs are short compared to their body, and they are born with a light-colored skin complexion that darkens as they age. The larger males dominate society for the common chimp, and aggressive behaviors are quite common. Large males are even documented killing members of their tribe, and wars between tribes get very violent. Common chimp societies do not mingle when they encounter each other, and boundary lines get patrolled regularly. Larger or stronger tribes will often take land and food resources from neighboring tribes when they go to war.
By comparison, the bonobo is a smaller framed ape with longer legs and slim shoulders. They are born with dark-colored skin that does not change much with time. Bonobos spend more time walking on two legs than the common chimp, and size differences between the sexes are almost non-existent. Bonobo society could not be more different than that of the common chimp. Females dominate bonobo society, aggressive behaviors are rare, and bonobos never kill their own kind. Bonobos will even mingle with neighboring tribes and share food. Bonobos do not go to war, and various sexual behaviors are common in their society and used as greetings or for easing tension.
A research team from Japan recently published the first-ever documented evidence of cross-group adoption among bonobos in the journal Scientific Reports. They were observing several tribes in the Wamba area of the Democratic Republic of Congo when they witnessed the adoptions. A female name Chio, in her mid-50s, adopted a 3-year-old named Ruby from another group. Chio is beyond her reproductive years, but the other documented adoption was by a young female. An 18-year-old bonobo named Marie adopted a 2-year-old named Flora that had lost her mother. Adopting within a tribe is common among all chimps, but there was no family connection at all in these cases. The adoptive mothers treated the adopted child as they did their own even though there was no previous family connection.
If you want to read more about this, Google the title of the article “Two wild female bonobos adopted infants from a different social group at Wamba.” Scientific Reports is an open-access journal, so the article is free to read. I also suggest watching a TED lecture by Susan Savage-Rumbaugh titled “The Gentle Genius of Bonobos.” You get to meet a bonobo named Kanzi in her speech; he is one fantastic ape.
