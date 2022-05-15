‘The Bombardment” is a 2021 film by well-known Danish director Ole Bornedal (“Nightwatch”) that has been picked up by Netflix, about a painful incident in Denmark’s WWII history. In early 1945, the war was winding down, but Denmark was still occupied by the Nazis and the Gestapo was in the process of breaking the Danish Resistance movement.
The Royal Air Force had been asked to bomb Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen, located in a large, architecturally distinctive building called the Shell in the town’s center. The Gestapo made it known that a substantial number of prisoners were locked in rooms on the top floor, a kind of sick insurance. But the Resistance was willing to sacrifice them to halt more carnage among their numbers.
A bomber squadron in three groups, flying low to avoid German radar, snaked it’s way across the map. The first group nailed the Shell. But one of the planes, flying too low, struck a tower and crashed creating a false target and the French School run by a Catholic order was hit. More than 120 people were killed, including 86 children and 18 nuns.
Bornedal spares nothing in filming this tragedy, told through the stories of three children and one young nun. The oldest of the children is a boy. We see him first, riding his bike on a narrow, muddy road, the eggs he’s delivering bouncing up and down. They don’t fall out until he drops his bike, after a large plane flies over and shoots up three young women and an old man in a car. The boy watches them burn.
The tragedy leaves him speechless and afraid to be outside. His mother takes him to see a doctor in Copenhagen who has no answers. And she leaves him with her sister, her husband and daughter. Just for a month. There’s not so much sky in Copenhagen.
The young nun the children adore, Sister Teresa, is losing her faith. How could God let such misery happen? While she makes jokes with the children, she cries alone.
Be forewarned, “The Bombardment” is a visceral experience, and I don’t use the term lightly. It is currently streaming on Netflix, which has picked up a lot of WWII movies of late. In Danish with an array of subtitles, including English. Watching it I kept thinking, “The casualties of war — nothing changes.”
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
